2017 Holiday Showcase

November 15, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

Over 70 hometown artists showed off their work at this two-day festival on November 4 and 5. Visitors gathered at the Ramada Plaza to browse through paintings, photographs, ceramics, woodwork and much more.

  • Linda Cissna of Gem Weaver.

  • Artisan Kim Mulbacher of HeirloomCroft Art in Wool at work.

  • Teresa and Keith McCarthy.

  • Painter Tamara Scantland Adams.

  • Patricia Ritter and George McCracken.

  • Dodie Wrocklage-Harp.

  • Frosty Rankin.

  • Paula Martin.

  • Chris and Beth Vogelgesang.

  • Jan Banta-Briseno and Pablo Briseno.

  • Whitney Morris, Laura Hosbach and Beth Rousseau.

  • Sarah Kaufman, Jordan Butler and Jayda Johnson.

  • Scot Kellersberger.

  • Jack Parsons, Jr.

  • Austin Pepper, Bernie and Rhoda Faller of Beaded Art by Rhoda and Holly and Kaitlin Pepper.

  • Sherrie Head of Sherrie Lynn Artwork.

  • Julia Weber of Adventure Creations.

  • Tom and Laura Wohlfeld of Tomas Originals.

  • Carrie Beth Collins.

  • Audrey Schulz.

  • Robbie Moriarty.

  • Kent Epler.