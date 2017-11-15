_ > Society > Galleries
2017 Holiday Showcase
November 15, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Over 70 hometown artists showed off their work at this two-day festival on November 4 and 5. Visitors gathered at the Ramada Plaza to browse through paintings, photographs, ceramics, woodwork and much more.
Linda Cissna of Gem Weaver.
Artisan Kim Mulbacher of HeirloomCroft Art in Wool at work.
Teresa and Keith McCarthy.
Painter Tamara Scantland Adams.
Patricia Ritter and George McCracken.
Dodie Wrocklage-Harp.
Frosty Rankin.
Paula Martin.
Chris and Beth Vogelgesang.
Jan Banta-Briseno and Pablo Briseno.
Whitney Morris, Laura Hosbach and Beth Rousseau.
Sarah Kaufman, Jordan Butler and Jayda Johnson.
Scot Kellersberger.
Jack Parsons, Jr.
Austin Pepper, Bernie and Rhoda Faller of Beaded Art by Rhoda and Holly and Kaitlin Pepper.
Sherrie Head of Sherrie Lynn Artwork.
Julia Weber of Adventure Creations.
Tom and Laura Wohlfeld of Tomas Originals.
Carrie Beth Collins.
Audrey Schulz.
Robbie Moriarty.
Kent Epler.
