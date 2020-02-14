Galleries > _ > Society

Four Roses Flower Hour

February 14, 2020

On Feb. 7, Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft Florists hosted the 13th annual Four Roses Flower Hour. In less than three hours, the event raised nearly $6,500 to benefit the American Heart Association.

“Partnering with Four Roses Bourbon and the American Heart Association is a great opportunity to give back to the community,” said Eddie Kraft, owner of Nanz & Kraft. “As a local business, this is very important to us.”

“This is a terrific event to bring together Four Roses Bourbon and Nanz & Kraft at the perfect time: in celebration of Valentine’s Day and to partner with the American Heart Association for such a wonderful cause,” added Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. 

“This event has great support, and we want to raise awareness of the mission of the American Heart Association,” explained Karrie Harper, senior development director-social for the American Heart Association. ‘Go Red for Women’ is the American Heart Association’s national campaign to educate women on the prevention of cardiovascular disease.”

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Karrie Harper, Brent Elliott and Eddie Kraft.

  • Rob and Gerard O’Connell, Edith Wright, Daniel and Craig O’Connell.

  • John Oakley and Donna McClure.

  • Swing Theory.

  • Tonya and Dan Lucas.

  • Janice Barry with Susan and Paul Jones.

  • Bill Dillon, Linda Rigdon and Ellen Cavanaugh with Start the Heart Foundation.

  • Desiree Stoess, Karen Nance and Tim Callaghan.

  • David Kraft and Edith Wright.

  • Mary and John O’Wheatley.

  • Kirk Mangels, Edith Wright and Eddie Kraft.

  • David, Ramsey and Eddie Kraft.