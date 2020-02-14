On Feb. 7, Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft Florists hosted the 13th annual Four Roses Flower Hour. In less than three hours, the event raised nearly $6,500 to benefit the American Heart Association.

“Partnering with Four Roses Bourbon and the American Heart Association is a great opportunity to give back to the community,” said Eddie Kraft, owner of Nanz & Kraft. “As a local business, this is very important to us.”

“This is a terrific event to bring together Four Roses Bourbon and Nanz & Kraft at the perfect time: in celebration of Valentine’s Day and to partner with the American Heart Association for such a wonderful cause,” added Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

“This event has great support, and we want to raise awareness of the mission of the American Heart Association,” explained Karrie Harper, senior development director-social for the American Heart Association. ‘Go Red for Women’ is the American Heart Association’s national campaign to educate women on the prevention of cardiovascular disease.”

Photos by Kathryn Harrington