What Happened On One Busy Sunday

By Janice Carter Levitch

Sunday afternoon is usually the day we reboot for the week ahead. That wasn’t the case for me recently on March 25. I found myself attending some marvelous events, five altogether, and what an amazing Sunday it was. It was a day full of excitement and gave me the chance to spend time with many inspiring people who are always busy spotlighting our community.

This week’s column is titled “FiveStories,” inspired by the pop-up shop the Speed Art Museum recently hosted called Fivestory New York, which was one of the five events I had the opportunity to attend.

FIVESTORY NEW YORK

Founded by former gallerist Claire Olshan and her father, Fred. Located in a five-story (hence the company name) brownstone on the Upper East Side in New York. “The inspiration came from the friends our founder, Claire, has in Louisville,” Store Director Stephanie Paisley told me. “Claire had a dream about having a pop-up shop in Kentucky and it was so random, so she called her friends in Louisville and made it happen!

“We didn’t know there was so much culture here, honestly,” she continued. “There’s a lot going on in the arts, and that is really eye-opening to us. We had no idea; we just wanted to expose our brand and be around nice women with a lot of style. That’s exactly what we’ve noticed – there’s a group of women (here) that are super involved and are in the know and have so much in common with each other, you know, like New York. Our merchandise has some edge and great quality; it isn’t your typical approach. Fivestory’s strength is that we have very unique merchandise that you don’t find in even the finest boutiques.”

The merchandise has an art gallery nuance about it – from the handbags inspired by vintage comic books designed by Olympia Le-Tan to the Heub-designed jewelry made out of materials ranging from wood to diamonds – all of it gives you the sense of having found a one-of-a-kind item that no one else will have. The Speed Art Museum provided a symbiotic venue for Fivestory to introduce their brand to Louisville. Surrounded by the beauty of the museum, the merchandise became a sublime spectacle of art in itself.

HAT AND TIE EXCHANGE PARTY

The annual hat and tie exchange party hosted by William and Julia Carstanjen was my next stop. This open house was also in celebration of KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway, which will be held at the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft on April 14. The Carstanjens were gracious hosts. Everyone who walked through the door was welcomed with a touch of Southern hospitality that made each guest feel right at home. There were artists, gallery owners and a few of us regular folks who just wanted to exchange last year’s Derby and Oaks hats for something new.

WATERFRONT BOTANICAL GARDENS

Next, I moved onward to the Waterfront Botanical Gardens (WBG) lecture. WBG Executive Director Kasey Maier invited me to attend and meet the architect, Matthew Kuhl of Perkins+Will in Chicago. Kuhl presented the lecture at the Omni Hotel, discussing the organic process of designing the master plan that includes several garden areas, the visitor center and the Graeser Family Education Center.

WBG is another destination we all should keep on our must-visit list. The development has required tremendous support from the community, and it is so heartwarming to see it come to fruition. Don’t miss their annual fundraiser, The Prelude: City Garden 2018, happening June 10 on River Road at the Heigold Façade. For more info, visit www.waterfrontgardens.org

UNVEIL PARTY FROM ORIGINAL

MAKERS CLUB

Coincidentally, my fourth event was just down the hall at the Omni and hosted by the tastemaker in our city, Josh Merideth of Original Makers Club (OMC). Presented by Woodford Reserve, the UNVEIL party took place in the intimate Pin + Proof speakeasy/bowling alley that provides an opulent and mysterious atmosphere.

This speakeasy at the Omni is yet another destination to add to your “must visit often” list. I know it’s on mine. As we enjoyed the venue, Josh and I had a chance to enjoy the libations of the evening, a special cocktail by Woodford Reserve called the One-Two Punch, and discussed the swiftly approaching Oaks and Derby events that are in the works.

KJR AVIATION

The fifth happening of my FiveStories day was a conversation I had with the founder of KJR Aviation, Kimberly Keith. Having recently moved to Louisville from New York, she is quickly becoming part of the luxury private jet charter service here in town. Keith said, “We want your experience to be as enjoyable as possible; your charter can be customized and we’ll make the flight fun for the whole family.” When asked why she relocated to Louisville, Keith replied, “I noticed there was a market niche that my company could possibly fill.”

Keith has been making her mark in the private jet charter business since 2006. It’s always great to meet entrepreneurs that strive for excellence and maintain a level of quality while never dismissing the most important aspect of the game: customer service.

If you would like a taste of the private flying experience, look into attending the Out of the Blue Jet Show held on April 18 at Bowman Field. More information can be found at www.outofthebluejetshow.com VT