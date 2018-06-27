Evocative & Effervescent Adventures

Authors, preservations and bubbles

By Janice Carter Levitch

Well versed in the art of interior design and architecture, Ray Booth recently sat down with me to chat about his illustrious career and the release of his book, “Evocative Interiors.” The book signing was held at Botherum in Lexington. The book is published by Rizzoli, a well-known publishing house in New York.

“Home is more than a beautiful place,” he said. “It means so much more and should be something that is more emotionally evocative when you walk in. We really want people to be taken with our spaces and that it’s really felt rather than just understood as visual beauty.” As a partner at the prestigious McALPINE studios, he divides his time between New York and Nashville (and hopefully Louisville very soon).

“At a young age, I learned to appreciate homes as more than just beauty,” he reflected. “I knew we were looking at emotional vessels. So when we started researching titles, (we realized) to evoke is something that a home does. As a book, the meaning is a reflection of the people who live in it.”

The evening benefited the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation and had drawn many supporters from different areas of Kentucky. Sheila Omer Ferrell is the executive director and was brimming with pride over the success of the evening. “Tonight is a wonderful celebration of Ray Booth’s new book, and we are so excited to partner with Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens to bring Ray to town,” Ferrell said. Booth will also be the keynote speaker at the Bluegrass Trust Antique and Garden Show in 2019. “I think you are known by the company you keep,” she continued. “(It’s perfect) to have Ray Booth along with the owners of Botherum, John Carloftis and Dale Fisher, show us through example that old buildings should be lived in. All the book sales for this evening will benefit the Blue Grass Trust and for that we are grateful.”

On an effervescent note, let it be known that if anyone reports me gone missing, look no further than The Champagnery. This spot recently opened to the delight of our bubbly community, including Mayor Fischer, who was one of the many guests attending and ceremonially helped with the ribbon cutting. If you haven’t figured it out by now, this establishment serves champagne and is situated on what I believe resembles a street corner in Champagne, France.

As soon as you step into this lively atmosphere in the Clifton neighborhood, you get a sense of home. Well, at least I do. Comfortable seating and well-placed original art is on display in gallery fashion, which helps you to settle in for good times when you just need a place to land with friends. Whether you’re a champagne aficionado or newbie, there is a flute and comfortable chair waiting for you to enjoy. Don’t let the cacaphony of popping noises startle you; it’s just the sound of good times beginning as each bottle is opened and delicately poured into the perfect glass. VT