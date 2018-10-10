Galleries > _ > Society
End-of-Summer Swim Party
October 10, 2018
Photos by John Harralson
On Labor Day weekend, the Louisville Boat Club hosted one last hurrah by the pool before winding down for the year. Members enjoyed swimming, socializing and taking part in club-organized activities.
Gregory and Harriet Treitz.
Madeline Jamie, Betsy Scanlan and Annie Ashburner.
Kennedy Doss and Misty Jones.
Caysen Dreisbach and O’Malley Dreisbach.
Winners of the ping-pong tournament Luke and David English and runners-up Ryder McNeal and Parker Beneke.