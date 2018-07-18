Disney Dreams

A Review of Toy Story Land

Story & Photos By Allison Taylor

The Imagineers at Walt Disney World have been working overtime to deliver new and exciting attractions to the famed amusement park.

Summer 2018 has been an exciting year for Disney fans, with the opening of Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. I was lucky enough to attend the media preview of the land two days before the opening.

The fact of the matter is, with any new addition to any of Disney’s four parks, people will be lining up (literally) to be one of the first to experience the latest and greatest attraction.

Navigating Disney can take the planning of someone with a doctorate in Disney (which I happen to possess). A trip certainly isn’t as simple as the days of showing up, meeting characters along Main Street USA and hopping on rides.

To make matters easier, here are my tips for maximizing your time at Toy Story Land and Walt Disney World in general:

Believe it or not, your hotel choice can make a difference in having the best chance at getting on your favorite rides quickly. Staying on Disney property means that you can book FastPasses as soon as 60 days prior to your stay while guests of non-Disney properties have to wait until 30 days prior.

Be strategic in booking your FastPasses. If possible, book them as close together as possible. Each guest gets three FastPasses per day that can be pre-scheduled. Once you’ve used all three of your FastPasses, you can then schedule one at a time for any rides you may want to bypass the regular line.

Toy Story Land was tons of fun in the daytime, but when the sun set and the lights came on, it was downright magical. If you can only visit once, I urge you to visit during the evening hours. It is really something to see.

There are three rides located in Toy Story Land. Two are brand new and one is an old favorite that has gotten a new entrance.

The two new rides are Slinky Dog Dash (the roller coaster) and Alien Swirling Saucers. Slinky Dog Dash is the ride with the longest wait time and for good reason: It is a ton of fun. I loved it so much that I rode it seven times in a row during the media preview I attended. This is the ride that I would definitely use a FastPass on. Don’t let the name or the photos fool you; this is not a classic kiddie ride like the Barnstormer found in Magic Kingdom. Slinky Dog Dash provides enough thrills that parents will enjoy it just as much as the kiddos. Just a note: if you are the first rider in the car, to the far left you can see more of the steep drops. So, those riders in your party who have a tendency to get a bit nervous should probably sit on the right-hand side. If you are looking for a more thrilling ride, the very back is where you will want to be. I did the dirty work for you and have ridden in the front, middle and back. The back was hands-down my favorite spot to ride Slinky Dog.

Since opening, Alien Swirling Saucers has had pretty manageable wait times, so if you can manage a reasonable wait, I would ride it without the FastPass. This ride is not a spinning ride like the tea cups, but rather reminded me of the scrambler that you find in pop-up carnivals.

Like everything that Disney does, there was extreme attention to detail given to this new area. The intention was that upon entering, guests would feel as if they had shrunk down to the size of a toy. There are so many details that are just waiting to be discovered. Keep your eyes peeled! VT