Culinary & Cocktail Series

December 31, 2019

Green Remedy CBD presented a specialty dinner at 211 Clover Lane on Dec. 27. Guests had the opportunity to taste test CBD-infused cocktails and food and learn more about Green Remedy’s line of products.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Tammy Gathright and Julie Middleton.

  • Hollis Gargala and Elle Becker.

  • Chris Rambicure and Grace Gathright.

  • Alan Oliver and Peter Burkhart.

  • Chris and Emily McRae.

  • Blaine McLaughlin and Barrett Gargala.

  • Elle Becker and Blaine McLaughlin.

  • Graham Switzer celebrates his birthday.

  • Sam Winters.

  • Kathleen Ploeger and Meredith Lawrence.