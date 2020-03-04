On Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, Jim and Sara Haynes invited friends and arts patrons to their home in Glenview to a Carnegie Hall Launch Party. The event celebrated the recently announced performance upcoming at Carnegie Hall for the Louisville Orchestra on February 20, 2021. Teddy Abrams, LO music director, told the group that rarely does an orchestra from a city the size of Louisville get invited by Carnegie Hall to perform at the historic concert hall. The honor of representing our city will be shared with the Louisville Ballet and with Louisville-native Jim James. The program includes the complete ballet “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland and “The Order of Nature,” the song cycle created by Jim James and Teddy Abrams.

Photos by Allie Filley.