Bourbon on the Patio

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson

Nothing goes better with Kentucky summer heat than a good glass of bourbon. As Louisville locals soak up the last bit of summer, we visited outdoor dining locations around town to see who is dining where and what bourbon they’re drinking. Among the restaurants with patios we visited are Bourbons Bistro, Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace, Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge, Le Moo, The Manhattan Project, River House Restaurant & Raw Bar, Seviche, Varanese and Volare Italian Ristorante, all of which you will see pictured here.

Visit our website voice-tribune.com to see the full gallery of restaurant patio dining photos.