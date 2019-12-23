Galleries > _ > Society
Berkshire Hathaway Holiday Luncheon
December 23, 2019
To celebrate the season, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Parks & Weisberg, Realtors held its annual holiday luncheon at the Louisville Boat Club on Dec. 18.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Pat Warrem, Lee Ann Harp and Kim Kraft.
-
Mike Davis and Susan Bowling.
-
Michelle Hutchings and Theresa Graham.
-
Laura Green, Jessica Parks and Dana Sansbury.
-
Dave and Jessica Parks.
-
-
Kimberly Wilson and Louise Miller.
-
Eric Hay, Charlie Gibson and Mike Davis.
-
-
Jack Ernwine, Fred Sapp, Margie Cox and Nancy Lage.
-
Samantha and Stephanie Lydon.
-
Ben Gornet, Judie Parks and John Borders.
-
Ben Gornet and Judie Parks.
-
Ben Gornet, Judie Parks and Tim Gornet.
-
-
Mike Berman, Ron Weisberg and Dave Parks.
-
Dave Parks and Julie Hook.
-
Ron Weisberg, Laura Green, Susan Ulrich and Mike Berman.
-
Mika Heinze, Destiny Bell, Remire Heinze and Ashia Carr.
-
Remire and Mika Heinze.
-
Michael Kearns, Matthew Baker and Luke Castleman.
-