Galleries > _ > Society
Arts on the Green
July 6, 2022
Photos by Madeline Mullenbach
At The Maples Park in Crestwood, art lovers gathered for the annual Arts on the Green festival on June 11 and 12. The festival includes original handcrafted painting, wood, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more.
Rachel Turner (Turner Studio).
Brian Bailey (Buckeye Artist).
Buckeye Artist.
Cindy Embry (Peak Freak Designs).
Peak Freak Designs.
Nora Swanson (Nora Swanson Arts).
Nora Swanson Arts.
Nora Swanson Arts.
Amy Green (Womanly Welded Art).
Amy Green (Womanly Welded Art).
Allen Lane & Michael Prather (Mainly Creative).
Allen Lane & Michael Prather (Mainly Creative).
Mainly Creative.
Robin McPherson (RobinMP).
Elizabeth Allenger (EJ Creations) & Beth Avis-Miles (Fresh Cut Signs).
Chelsea Kemp & Shyla (SoYum Candle Co.).
SoYum Candle Co.
Kassidy Smith.
Kassidy Smith.
Trish Caudill (Trish’s Dishes And More).
Trish’s Dishes And More.
Kathy Preher Reynolds (KP Reynolds Art).
Kim Malbacher (Heirloom Croft).
Kim Malbacher (Heirloom Croft).