Galleries > _ > Society
Angel’s Envy Expansion Celebration
July 6, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
The wait is finally over. Angel’s Envy Distillery unveiled its 13,000 square foot expansion on June 14, also known as National Bourbon Day. The expansion included a larger retail store, five new tasting rooms, a specific room for their Bottle Your Own experience and more.
Savannah Rauh.
Titus Teague.
Titus Teague.
Michael Moeller, Katie Molck and Sarah Shadburne.
Shea Van Hoy and Lisa Benson.
Liam O'Daniel-Munger, Savannah Rauh, Mike Bohn and Titus Teague.
Gigi DaDan and Dee Ford.
Ashley Erwin and Angel Teta.
Ashlea Spears and Macey Demniak.
Bennett Saksefski with Sarah, Ellie and Andrew Henderson.
Kaylynn Thompson and Brooke Stewart.
Mathu Premaruban and Chenelle McGee.
Janna Flowers and Myron Hobbs.
Christin Miller, Sharon Swisher, Mayor Greg Fischer and Marita Willis.
Margot Irwin and Brian Booth.
Gigi DaDan with the National Bourbon Day Proclamation from the Kentucky Governor, presented by Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
Gigi DaDan prepares a toast using a custom Whiskey Thief made by Vendome Copper and Brass Works.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman using a custom Whiskey Thief made by Vendome Copper and Brass Works.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey, Angel’s Envy General Manager Gigi DaDan, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Angel’s Envy Co-Founder Wes Henderson and Angel’s Envy Brand Home Manager Dee Ford.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Gigi DaDan.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Gigi DaDan toast to National Bourbon Day.
Bennett Saksefski, Chelsea Barmore, Casey Liston and Beige Thomas.
Sara Bowman, Michael Fetter and Ashley Cuyjet.
Andi Oustalet and Cordell Lawrence Sr.
Jamie King and guest.
Jesse Hawkins and Kailonn Cooksey.
Julie and Kyle Henderson.