An Anniversary and a Requiem

By Janice Carter Levitch

“On the road of life, it’s not where you go but who you’re with that makes the difference” (origin unknown).

When I received the invitation to Lynn and Bill Seiller’s 60th anniversary celebration, it warmed my heart. In this day and time, it’s a rarity that anyone reaches such a milestone. However, the Seillers are just that – a rarity, a phenomenon. And Bill will be the first to tell you he is a better person for the last 60 years because of Lynn.

Friends and family gathered at North End Cafe on Frankfort Avenue to enjoy a delicious brunch that ranged from Eggs Benedict to a bacon apple bleu sandwich. I enjoyed half a dozen beignets – lightly spanked with confectioners sugar – and, of course, several mimosas. (The server always looks befuddled when I request to hold the orange juice for my mimosa order, but they eventually get it right after one or two tries.)

“It’s been quite a journey,” Bill stated during his toast. “We’ve had a lot of adventure, a lot of fun, some tough lessons, some sadness and met lots of people with whom we’ve shared a laugh, a cry, an idea, a hug, art or music. I never would’ve met so many wonderful people had I not been married to Lynn.”

Susan Seiller also took a few moments to reminisce with everyone about what it’s been like to be the daughter of such terrific parents. Yes, I cried. I couldn’t help it.

Speaking of crying tears of joy, I attended the Louisville Orchestra Coffee Concert that included the works of Mozart’s Requiem and Monteverde’s 1610. It moved me to tears of appreciation as the music is utterly magical and reminds you of being in church with glorious angels singing. Prior to the concert, Teddy Abrams (in case you’ve been living under a rock, he’s the truly exceptional conductor for the Louisville Orchestra) and I met up after his rehearsal for the performance and discussed a few things.

“We have a history of spiritual works, and the big choral masterpieces are some of the most magnificent pieces you’re going to find,” Teddy noted. “We also have Kent Hatteberg, who conducts the (University of Louisville) Collegiate Choral and the Louisville Chamber Choir. They are world-class and really knock it out of the park. The Mozart Requiem is written for four soloists – soprano, alto, tenor, bass – along with the 80-90 choral members.”

Teddy lives life much like a vibrant musical score: jumping from one task to the other with great energy. I admire his fortitude and stylish approach with fashion along with his wealth of musical knowledge. If you get the chance to attend one of the Louisville Orchestra Coffee Concerts, be sure to take it.

“This is a little bit like visiting Saint Mark’s Basilica in Venice, Italy,” Teddy concluded, “and wondering how it’s possible for one person (Monteverde) to dream up this level of genius in 1610 that still makes sense to us today. It’s really mind-boggling, leaving you with a sense of awe for human creativity, and that’s what you walk away with after these performances.” VT