Alpha Lambda Education Foundation Hope Breakfast
January 23, 2020
On Jan. 20, the Alpha Lambda Education Foundation’s Sixth Annual Hope Scholarship Breakfast celebrated the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, an esteemed member of the organization, at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The event featured speakers Karina Barillas, executive director of La Casita Center; Dr. Ricky L. Jones, chair of the Pan-African Studies Dept. at the University of Louisville; and Rev. Alyce French Johnson, pastor at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Sophia Carter-Ingram, Keisha Smith and Takeisha Thompson-Nunez.
Jecorey and Alaina Newman.
Jimmie Welch, George Dave and Doug Willis with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Marlo Echols and Marquet Harris.
Dwayne Compton, Ron Jackson and Le’Artis W. Allen.
James and Brittany Penny.
Audwin Helton and Dr. Yvonne Austin-Cornish.
AMPED Louisville.
Natalie Thomas and Christie McCravy.
Bridget Hyde-Neal and Barbara Sexton Smith.
