Alpha Lambda Education Foundation Hope Breakfast

On Jan. 20, the Alpha Lambda Education Foundation’s Sixth Annual Hope Scholarship Breakfast celebrated the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, an esteemed member of the organization, at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The event featured speakers Karina Barillas, executive director of La Casita Center; Dr. Ricky L. Jones, chair of the Pan-African Studies Dept. at the University of Louisville; and Rev. Alyce French Johnson, pastor at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington