Women 4 Women awards $20,000 gift to Scarlet Hope

Last week, Women 4 Women announced the recipients of its 2019 Grant Awards, giving away $75,000 to local nonprofits serving women and girls throughout Metro Louisville. This award brings the organization’s giving total to nearly $1.5 million since its founding in 1993.

“Women 4 Women was founded on a desire to serve women and girls. These grants further the mission of Women 4 Women and address key issues that impact women and girls in our community. Our grants program is really the heart of who we are as an organization,” said Misty Cruse, executive director for Women 4 Women.

Women 4 Women began accepting grant applications at the end of 2018 and has spent the last few months reviewing more than 40 applications to make final selections.

“Determining the final grant recipients is a tough decision. Fortunately, our dedicated Grants Committee and Champion donors play significant roles in reviewing these applications and determining the organizations whose missions most closely align with that of Women 4 Women,” said Cruse.

Since returning to a grant-making organization in 2013, Women 4 Women has supported 40 local organizations through its annual grant awards. This year, seven organizations received grants in various amounts, including $20,000 awarded to Scarlet Hope to specifically address the issues of trafficking and prostitution in the community. Other recipients include LaCasita Center, Doors to Hope, National Black MBA Association, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, South Louisville Community Ministries and National Center for Families Learning.

Applications for the 2020 grant awards will be available in December. For more information about the program, visit w4w.org.