If you love seeing the hand-carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, you’ll love the creators’ newest venture: Winter Woods Spectacular. Get your tickets now – there will be no ticket sales at the gate and only a limited number of tickets will be sold each night to reduce traffic in the neighborhood.

Starting the weekend after Thanksgiving and ending on New Year’s Eve, a half-mile portion of Iroquois Park will transform into a winter wonderland, complete with lighting and artistry to explore and celebrate the holiday season. The best part is – you can view everything from the comfort and heat of your vehicle.

“We’re creating an event that will be in a class by itself. Unlike other drive through events with manufactured scenes, the Winter Woods Spectacular will feature handcrafted artwork celebrating the holiday season,” said Paul Cadieux, Production Manager for Winter Woods Spectacular.

The event will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation, which supports Louisville’s public parks and community programs, which are not funded by other nonprofits. “These events are a lot of work, but they allow us to raise much needed funds, while providing guests with an incredible experience. We know people will enjoy the show even more knowing a portion of every ticket sold is invested right back in our public parks,” said Brooke Pardue, CEO of the Louisville Parks Foundation.

The event will open nightly from 6pm to 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 6pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests will enter at Southern Parkway and New Cut Road. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Payment will not be taken at the event. Get your tickets early, as sold-out nights are expected.