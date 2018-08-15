What’s Cooking

Ostra: a Sustainable, Pacific Equatorial Concept Opens

Chef Adam Burress and partners are pleased to announce the opening of Ostra, a restaurant focused on sustainable cuisine inspired by the Pacific Equatorial region of the world.

Louisville chef Adam Burress, recently featured on Food Network’s “Chopped,” is the man behind Game (gourmet burgers made with exotic game), Hammerheads (contemporary pub grub) and Migo (small plates, tacos). Ostra follows Burress’ classically-trained style and quest to innovate in the kitchen.

Spanish for oysters, “Ostra” features a superb Pacific-inspired seafood program with oysters, poke and ceviche coupled with South American-inspired petites and handhelds. Food is responsibly sourced from small producers and local farms.

You’ll find rabbit empanadas, a Nashville hot-style soft shell crab slider and a duck stroganoff. Along with interesting, sustainable proteins, Ostra offers different vegetarian options like the potato pambazo and a crispy avocado banh mi. Unique daily specials are also offered.

The dessert menu is particularly intriguing with pistachio goat cheese phyllo rolls, a cricket flour brownie with ripe banana coconut smear and red velvet churros served in a mint julep cup.

“Ostra’s menu was designed with purpose,” said Burress. “We respect the process it takes to create the proteins we use and the produce we source locally. It is time for the restaurant industry as a whole to find sustainable ways to deliver creative, palate-pleasing meals. We’re here to give diners a completely new experience involving unique foods prepared using tried and tested methods.”

Guests can also grab a drink from Ostra’s creative cocktail program designed by Chris Derome. The boozy drinks are named after different Nickelodeon shows – Kablam, Pinwheel, All That and Double Dare – but you can also opt for a non-alcoholic Ducktail.

Derome spent his early restaurant years at F.I.G. in Charleston, South Carolina, and at Savoy in New York City before running a boutique wine store in Brooklyn. Most recently, he ran the bar program at Seviche (Louisville, Kentucky) for 10 years.

Ostra’s dining room is filled with irregularly shaped, live-edge marble and granite tabletops. The restaurant’s Jungle Room Lounge is ideal for cocktails after work. During warmer months, the patio space is open for patrons.

Ostra is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations available by phone at 502.915.0160. The restaurant is located at 1758 Frankfort Ave.

Varanese Restaurant Celebrating 11 Years on the Avenue

On Aug. 20, Varanese will serve-all-you-can eat ribs for dinner along with their regular dinner menu and complimentary flambé made special by chef John Varanese himself. They will have wine specials and jazz music plus plenty of great stories reliving the 11 years Varanese Restaurant has been a fixture on Frankfort Avenue. Come out and celebrate with them!

Varanese Restaurant

2106 Frankfort Ave.

varanese.com

502.899.9904