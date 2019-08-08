What’s Cooking

Louisville’s Most Picturesque Dining Experience is Reborn

Offering sweeping views of the river and downtown Louisville paired with a supper club-style menu, Swizzle, a new restaurant by the Al J. Schneider Company and The Galt House Hotel, will welcome diners next spring.

Perched 25 stories above River Road, Swizzle is inspired by a restaurant of the same name that operated on Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville in the 1940s and 50s. Back then, the spot was named for the drink stirrers that could mix a patron’s cocktail with just a quick swirl and was billed as the “headquarters for grand food.”

“During the golden era of supper clubs, a swizzle stick was symbolic of a fun night out – of well-executed American cuisine, free-flowing cocktails and memories made with friends and family,” said Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company. “We wanted to honor that tradition, creating an ambiance and menu that’s accessible for an everyday dining experience.

The restaurant will feature the area’s best prime steaks, chops, sustainable seafood and local produce, all served up from an open-concept exhibition kitchen situated in the middle of the restaurant, allowing diners to watch the action. The beverage program will take a more retro tone, with classic cocktails, including seasonal features, and a curated list of wines available by the glass or bottle. The décor will have a retro-meets-modern vibe, with a bold color palette and clean, geometric lines paired with throwback fixtures and finishes.

The restaurant will also feature expanded private dining options and an exhibition kitchen. A pair of dining rooms overlooking the exhibition kitchen will host intimate dinners for small groups of up to 10 diners or can be combined to accommodate as many as 24 guests. The Swizzle menu for groups will also be available in the Waterford room, which will be expanded to serve up to 275 guests.

While a chef for the new restaurant has not been named, the concept and menu are in development by two pedigreed culinary masters. Executive Chef Michael Putnam, who joined The Galt House Hotel culinary team in 2017, was previously the executive chef for Wolfgang Puck Catering at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, catering high-profile events such as the Academy Awards and the Emmys. Executive Sous Chef Kendall Linhart, who also arrived at the Galt House Hotel in 2017, trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and previously led the kitchen at Daniel Boulard’s db Moderne Bistro in New York City.

“Michael and Kendall have been integral in reinvigorating The Galt House’s culinary program over the past 18 months,” said Shoenberger. “They have embraced the vision we have for honoring Louisville’s culinary past with our new restaurant offerings, and we’re thrilled to see what they develop for Swizzle.”

The new restaurant is part of The Galt House Hotel’s $80 million, multi-year transformation that encompasses nearly every portion of the historic property including guest rooms, meeting spaces and common areas, plus an overhaul of the food and beverage program. Earlier this month, the iconic property announced that it would debut an entirely new restaurant concept called Walker’s Exchange, inspired by Louisville’s 19th century culinary history.

Copper & Kings Launches Riding With The King Limited Release American Brandy Aged in King Estate Red Wine Barrels

Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. announces its latest novel barrel-finished, pure copper pot-distilled American Brandy limited release, Riding With The King. The launch is timed to coincide with Elvis Week, Aug. 9-17.

The brandy is just over five years old, with 29 months of maturation in juicy King Estate Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre French oak barrels that are 228 liters/60 gallons in size. This followed an original 32 months in Kentucky Bourbon barrels. The distillate is 100 percent Muscat d’Alexandrie, and double-distilled in Copper & Kings’ Vendome copper pot stills in Butchertown, Louisville, Kentucky. As with all Copper & Kings’ American Brandy, the spirit is non-chill filtered, with natural color and natural flavor, unadulterated with boisé or caramel color.

Master Distiller Brandon O’Daniel described Riding With The King: “This is nice and crisp, a little frisky, with red wine and red fruit notes. The tannins from the French oak give it a little grip, a slight ‘chewiness’ building to a sexy dry mid-palate, and then it finishes clean and long. It’s bright, hints of savory spice, cranberry, cherries, with a bit of zip. It is non-chill filtered and 108 proof, so a bit of cold water and/or some ice opens it up beautifully, it’s lovely brandy. I’m proud of it and I think that it will appeal to lovers of youthful, fruity Armagnac – without any bitter tannins, but also brandy drinkers, scotch drinkers and American whiskey drinkers – it has a lot of palate stretch. You can’t fence us in, we will keep taking American Brandy in new directions, and that’s the joy of it.”

“We often say we don’t do passion plays, but in truth we were more than a little in love with the chance to work with the King family and with Ed King in particular,” said Copper & Kings Founder Joe Heron. “The King family are true American pioneers, with a sly twinkle, subtle adventurousness and the directness of real entrepreneurs. It’s a proud moment for us at Copper & Kings, and we are very grateful to Ed and his family. It took a while to get in the bottle – almost three years, but wow, another unique American Brandy interpretation, another adventure – this time riding with a King. This brandy soars and swoops, very layered with coltish legs. I’m going to hang on to a few of these for myself.”

Copper & Kings Creative Director Ron Jasin said: “We wanted to translate the red wine concept in the bottle to the label to pay homage not only to Ed King, his family and their history, but also to the King(s) of rock and roll. Britany Baker’s oil painting of a plush, velvet seat on Elvis Presley’s abandoned Lockheed Jetstar plane (languishing in the New Mexico desert) is a perfect metaphor for the spirit and the foundation of the label. Art in a bottle, heart on our sleeve. Flying high, singing our song.”

Riding With The King American Brandy – $65/750 mL

Available only in select fine retailers across Copper & Kings national distribution footprint and at the distillery.

Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Will Award Coveted Blue Ribbon to Top Culinary Creation at 34th Annual Cooking Contest

Kentucky Bourbon and southern cooking, there’s no better combination for seriously good cuisine. That’s why the Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Cooking Contest at the Kentucky State Fair has become a beloved, time-honored tradition for so many.

Now in its 34th year, the Evan Williams Cooking Contest is a platform for amateur chefs to showcase their creations in hopes of winning cash prizes and the chance for their recipe to be included in the Evan Williams Cookbook.

This beloved competition, on Friday, Aug. 16, will be judged by luminaries from Louisville’s booming bourbon and culinary scenes. Judges include: Steve Coomes, food and spirits writer, speaker and book author. He is the author of ‘Country Ham: A Southern Tradition of Hogs, Salt & Smoke’; Sarah Fritschner, Coordinator, Louisville Farm to Table, local food consultant, and food writer; Sara Havens, freelance spirits writer and author of The Bar Belle Blog and two books including ‘The Bar Belle’ and ‘The Bar Belle Vol. 2’; Fred Minnick, Wall Street Journal-bestselling author of ‘Whiskey Women,’ ‘Bourbon Curious’ and ‘Bourbon: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of An American Whiskey’; Maggie Kimberl, Content Editor at American Whiskey Magazine, Contributing Editor at Whisky Magazine, Managing Editor at Bourbonveach.com, and contributor to The Bourbon Review, The Alcohol Professor, and more; and Jodie Filiatreau, Artisanal Distiller for the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.

Judges will rate entries based on originality, ease of preparation, appearance, name and contribution of Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey to the taste and aroma of the dish.

Jesse and MJ, hosts of The Morning Play with Jesse and MJ on 106.9 PLAY, will emcee the event and Jeff Dailey, Harvest Restaurant, will demonstrate several of his own Evan Williams Bourbon-inspired dishes.

Evan Williams is the country’s second-largest selling brand of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.