What’s Cooking

Valentine’s Day Cocktails

Ale-8-One just made its first flavor in 92 years, Cherry Ale-8, available on store shelves in Louisville. Toast to your Valentine with these two festive cocktails from Ale-8’s in-house bartender Alex Stiles.

Love Potion #8

Makes: 1 cocktail

1-2 tablespoons strawberry puree

3 dashes chocolate bitters

1 ounce vanilla vodka

4 ounces Cherry Ale-8

Strawberry for garnish

Stir first three ingredients together in a champagne flute. Add cold Cherry Ale-8. Garnish with a strawberry.

You Had Me at Ale-8

Makes: 1 cocktail

1 ounce raspberry vodka

4 ounces cranberry pomegranate juice (can use a blend or can mix two ounces of each.)

4 ounces Classic Ale-8

Raspberries and/or pomegranate seeds for garnish

*Optional: Muddle 3 raspberries in a rocks or Collins glass.

Add raspberry vodka and cranberry pomegranate juice to glass. Stir to blend. Fill with ice. Add four ounces of Classic Ale-8 or fill to the top of glass. Garnish with raspberries and/or pomegranate seeds.

The Cellar Lounge at Decca is an underground cocktail and music haven featuring bar bites, live jazz, old-school movie screenings and sounds from the vintage jukebox. Choose from a variety of seasonal, original, classic and sober cocktails this Valentine’s Day from Decca’s beverage manager, Davy Butterworth.

Mad About You

1.5 oz Castle and Key gin

1 oz lemon juice

.75 oz Madeira syrup

.5 oz smoked infused Angostura bitters

Shake. Serve up in a large coupe glass. Garnish with lemon twist.

Love is in the air at Copper & Kings with some fresh takes on old classics. These cocktails will be love at first sight!

Who Says Romance is Old Fashioned?

2 oz Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy

1 sugar cube

2 dashes Copper & Kings Old Fashioned bitters or Angostura Bitters

1 thick slice orange wedge

1 Copper & Kings Old Fashioned cherry or Amarena/Maraska cherry

In a chilled rocks glass, muddle the sugar, bitters, orange wedge and cherry into a thick paste, careful not to work the orange peel. Add brandy, stir, then fill the glass with ice and serve.

For Spirited Couples: Margarita and Rosalita

Utilizing Copper & Kings new Destillaré artisanal potations, our love for these summer classics never fade and can brighten up any Valentine’s Day!

Copper & Kings Margarita

2 oz Casa Noble Blanco tequila

.5 oz Destillaré Intense Orange Curacao

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.25 oz simple syrup

Combine ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Copper & Kings Rosalita

1.5 oz Casa Noble tequila

1 oz Destillaré Intense Pomegranate

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz grenadine

.25 oz honey

3 drops saline or a pinch of salt

Combine ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass with a chili salt rim and garnish with lime.

Pomegranate Spritz

1.5oz Destillaré Pomegranate

.25oz raspberry syrup

4.5oz Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

Stir together Destillaré Pomegranate and raspberry syrup then top with rosé. Garnish with raspberries, rosemary and an edible flower.

The Brown Hotel Celebrates Valentine’s Day and Weekend with Five-Course Meal Offerings



Spend Valentine’s Day and the weekend in Louisville’s most luxurious setting with an incredible five-course meal at The English Grill. Couples can nestle into The Brown Hotel’s elegantly appointed dining room for their choice of dishes served on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, for $99 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A separate Valentine’s Day weekend menu will be offered at the English Grill on Feb. 15 and 16 for $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. In addition, J. Graham’s will be offering a three-course Valentine’s Day lunch menu on Feb. 14 for $24.95, plus tax and gratuity. For more information or to make a reservation, call 502.583.1234.



The English Grill’s Valentine’s Day menu includes:



First course (Choice of one)

Classic lobster bisque with American Sturgeon Caviar, brandy cream and chive

or

Baby arugula salad with strawberries, candied macadamia nuts, cucumber, goat cheese and champagne vinaigrette



Second Course

Jumbo lump crab cake with rutabaga hash, smoky bacon and charred jalapeno aioli

Intermezzo

Blood Orange Sorbet



Third Course (Choice of one)

Filet mignon with gulf shrimp, black truffle potato gratin, asparagus and Bordelaise sauce

or

Miso marinated sea bass with baby bok choy, grilled scallion and shitake mushroom risotto and Shoyu broth

or

Grilled Colorado lamb chops with eggplant caponata, chimichurri and watermelon radish



Dessert

Cupid’s Baked Alaska with red velvet cake, vanilla bean ice cream, toasted meringue, dark chocolate sauce and painted hearts