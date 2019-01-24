What’s Cooking

Superchefs Named One of the Best Breakfasts in the Country

The Cooking Channel’s Man’s Greatest Food has tackled who has the greatest breakfasts in the country. Of course, a Louisville restaurant is on that list, especially when you reference anything that mentions the “Greatest.” Can you guess who’s on that list? Host Roger Mooking chose “Superchefs” owned by Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson located at 1702 Bardstown Road right in the heart of the Highlands.

Mooking visited chefs all across the U.S. and went into their kitchens to learn about their top dishes and some of the secrets behind it. The show visited Superchefs and they ranked the restaurant on their 12 greatest breakfasts list. Mooking was looking for the best combinations of eggs, gravy, breakfast meat and fried dough.

Ferguson said, “What a way to start the year by being placed in this prestigious ranking for breakfast. I won the Thanksgiving challenge in November of last year. It just gives me the confidence that the restaurant caters to any taste bud you may have. Stop by and try out some of the fantastic items we have on the menu. This is really shaping up to be a great year for myself and Team Superchefs.”

Man’s Greatest Food aired on the Cooking Channel at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Anoosh Bistro Offers Romantic Three-Course Menu for Valentine’s Day

Chefs Anoosh Shariat and Mark Ford will offer a special three-course menu for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 with dishes created specifically for a memorable celebration with a loved one, friends or family. Diners will have their choice of vegetarian, fish and beef options for the appetizer and entrée courses, while pastry chef Amanda Hammad will prepare a variety of decadent desserts to end the meal on a sweet note. Cost for the three-course dinner is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Fine wines, local brews and house-made cocktails will be available from the bar for an additional cost to pair with the meal, and servers can offer their top recommendations for each dish. Reservations will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. To reserve a table, call 502.690.6585.

Anoosh Bistro’s Valentine’s Day menu includes:

First Course (choice of)

Grilled Shrimp with warm horseradish-tomato sauce and grilled baguette

Roasted Oysters with chorizo, spinach, saffron and puffed rice

Serrano Ham Toast with whipped ricotta, fig marmalade, pistachio and pickled Fresno chili

Fried Brussels sprouts with pomegranate seeds, Pecorino Romano, Za’atar crumble and pomegranate-Dijon vinaigrette

Kentucky Bibb lettuce salad with Bibb lettuce, golden delicious apples, walnuts and Kentucky bourbon vinaigrette

Second Course (choice of)

Beef tenderloin with whipped potatoes, asparagus, heirloom carrot and bordelaise sauce

Rack of lamb with cauliflower, couscous, eggplant and sherry-date lamb jus

Halibut with heirloom carrot, green lentil, chervil, pickled shallot and curry

Lobster tail with South African cold-water lobster, black fettuccini, broccoli rabe, sun-dried tomato and lobster cream

Vegetable strudel with roasted seasonal vegetables, puff pastry and mushroom demi-glace

Third Course (choice of)

Red velvet bomb

Chocolate flourless torte with chocolate mousse

Caramel nut tart

Norton Commons Gears Up to Wow Foodies

Norton Commons recently announced that the walkable, urbanist community in northeast Louisville will host its third annual restaurant week Jan. 27 through Feb. 2. Six restaurants will offer patrons three-course dinner menus including appetizer, entrée and dessert from $15, $20 and $25.

“The culinary and spirits talent here really is exceptional,” said Norton Commons Marketing Director Marilyn Osborn Patterson. “Ming Pu of The 502 Bar & Bistro is a young chef to watch who has already cooked at the famed James Beard House in New York. Kenny Andreozzi is a level two certified sommelier and is co-owner and curator of more than 350 wines and 250 bourbons at Commonwealth Tap. These establishments – along with all the other wonderful businesses helping to host Restaurant Week 2019 – are independently owned too.”

Norton Commons Restaurant Week participants include Mercato Italiano, Citizen 7, The 502 Bar & Bistro, Sushi Master, Karem’s Grill & Pub and Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza.

In addition, Commonwealth Tap will offer $25 specialty bourbon flights and $15 sommelier-selected wine flights. Luxury bed-and-breakfast Château Bourbon is discounting rooms to $199 a night. FIX Coffeehouse and Bakery will offer 50 percent off pastries with purchase of a latte.

For further details visit nortoncommons.com.

Search is on for the Next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion

Do you have a stand out burger recipe? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next Derby Burger Champion. Hamburger recipes are now being accepted for submission in the eighth annual “Derby Burger Challenge,” sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council. Recipes can be submitted online at kdf.org/beef from now through March 14.

“This competition has been a great way to showcase Kentucky beef and this state’s love for a delicious burger,” said Katelyn Hawkins of Kentucky Beef Council. “There are so many ways to make a winning burger. We can’t wait to see the unique recipes submitted this year.”

All burgers must be 100 percent beef. The burger recipes are judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation. The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival, sampled at BeerFest presented by Liberty Financial. Official rules of the competition can be found online at kdf.org/beef.

The winning chef also receives VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, VIP Experience at Waterfront Jam, tickets to BeerFest as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from Kentucky Beef Council.