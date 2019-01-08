What’s Cooking

Annie Pettry Hosts Dinner for Regional “Top Chef” Cheftestants at Decca Jan. 24

Chef and owner Annie Pettry will welcome Bravo’s “Top Chef” season 16 star chefs Sara Bradley and Caitlin Steininger to her kitchen at Decca on Jan. 24, for a celebration of regional female chefs making national headlines. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Kentucky chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier’s (LDEIKY) scholarship fund, which provides education and business support to women in the food, fine beverage and hospitality industries. A welcome reception with hors d’oeuvres and a signature Maker’s Mark cocktail will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner. Cost for the three-course dinner with paired wines from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits is $90, including tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

Bradley, chef/owner of Freight House in Paducah, and Steininger, executive chef/owner of CWC, The Restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio, competed on season 16 of the award-winning hit show “Top Chef,” filmed in Kentucky this past summer and currently airing on Bravo. Pettry also competed on “Top Chef” season 14 in Charleston, South Carolina. The three esteemed female chefs will discuss their unique experiences on the show and answer questions about filming, food and everything in between. Guests are welcome to stay after dinner and watch the newest episode of “Top Chef” airing at 9 p.m. in Decca’s Cellar Lounge. A cash bar will be available.

Impellizzeri’s Improving Bardstown Road Location

Impellizzeri’s has been a Louisville institution for 40 years and has served Louisville’s best pizza on Bardstown Road for 13 years. Now, they are closing the Bardstown restaurant for two months to make updates and cosmetic improvements. “Our Bardstown Road location is a big part of the Impellizzeri’s success story,” noted Bruce Besten, Impellizzeri’s managing partner, “and we want to keep it fresh and up-to-date. We also don’t want to lose any of our terrific team during the two-month shutdown, so all of them will continued to be paid while helping us in other ways.”

Since 1979, Impellizzeri’s has made Louisville pizza fans fall in love with pizzas made with homemade dough, authentic Impellizzeri family sauce and then piled high with mounds of toppings.

Impellizzeri’s was voted Louisville’s Best Pizza in 2018 and has five area locations.

Highlands: 1381 Bardstown Road (closed until March)

Downtown: 110 West Main St.

Holiday Manor: 4933 Brownsboro Road

Middletown: 805 Blankenbaker Pkwy .

Elizabethtown: 14 Public Square

For more information, contact Greg Powell at 502.296.1396

Cheers to Brandy with Two January ‘Holidays’

Copper & Kings encourages everyone to raise a glass to America’s original spirit this month and celebrate national Hot Toddy Day (Jan. 11) and Brandy Alexander Day (Jan. 31). Check out these cocktail recipes that are sure to delight and warm you up during this cold month.

Apple Toddy

2 oz Copper & Kings American Apple Brandy

.5 oz honey syrup

Hot water

Apple

Combine ingredients in a coffee mug. Add a quarter of a peeled apple. Pour hot water into the mug. Grate nutmeg on top.

Keeping Warm

1 oz Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy

1 oz Jamaican rum

.5 oz orange curaçao

.5 oz lemon juice

.25 oz apple juice

.5 oz agave syrup

Combine ingredients in an Irish coffee glass. Top with hot water. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Brandy Alexander

1.5 oz Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey

1.5 oz Copper & Kings Craft Brandy

1 oz cream

Shake in mixing tin with ice. Strain into a Manhattan glass. Garnish with fresh nutmeg.