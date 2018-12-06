What’s Cooking

Go Below Whiskey Row for Hell or High Water’s New Winter Cocktail Menu

Hell or High Water, the discreet bar located on Louisville’s historic Whiskey Row, has debuted a new cocktail menu, including a large format beer program. With a chill in the air, it’s the perfect time to try the new Chicago Overcoat with Irish whiskey, turmeric honey, lemon juice, CH Amaro, Corazón Bitters and Italian Gin Spritz. The drink gets its name from the ’20s slang term for a coffin. Or maybe you prefer a twist on breakfast when you order a Riddle Me This that has Ramazzotti amaro, bacon Guinness syrup, chai ginger tea, whole egg and aromatic bitters and herbs.

Hell or High Water is led by brother-sister duo and Louisville natives Stirling and Maud Welch. Though the menu has been completely updated, concepts for the “Hell” and “High Water” sides remain the same, with “Hell” being stronger, more spirit-driven cocktails and “High Water” sporting refreshing, brighter and lighter beverages.

The team at Hell or High Water has also released two new cocktail sections to the menu. The first being the Classics Section, which features house favorites from the two earlier menus at Hell or High Water, and the second being Downtown spirits. The latter section hopes to showcase the wonderful spirits made in downtown Louisville (Rabbit Hole, Peerless, Angel’s Envy and Michter’s), and to highlight a high-end connoisseurs cocktail program with elevated ingredients and a more baroque approach to their conceptualization.

The last addition to the menu is a large format beer program. “We thought that, given the bar’s emphasis on shared intimate moments, a specialty large format beer menu would give people a great opportunity to share a premium beer together. It’s a good way for us to offer something to the beer drinker who wants to try a higher quality product,” said Stirling Welch.

Hell or High Water is located at 112 W. Washington St. in Louisville, KY. The bar is open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are highly recommended and can be secured through the RESY app or by visiting hellorhighwaterbar.com. The bar has earned national praise in Vogue, Playboy, and Thrillist.

Four Roses Announces Winners of ‘NuLuDays’ Holiday Cocktail Challenge

Local mixologist Trisha Torpey of Against the Grain has been named the winner of Four Roses’ Fourth Annual NuLuDays Holiday Cocktail Challenge.

Trisha won the contest with her signature cocktail “Time After Thyme,” featuring Four Roses Bourbon, smoked thyme maple syrup, lemon juice, orange juice and Angostura® bitters, garnished with fresh thyme and an orange slice. As the first-place winner, Trisha will receive a check for $1,000, a bottle of Four Roses Single Barrel signed by Master Distiller Brent Elliott and a signature Four Roses barrel head.

Kia Nishida of Grind Burger Kitchen came in second place this year with her cocktail “Oh Poi, It’s Fall.” Her cocktail recipe features Four Roses Small Batch infused with apples and cinnamon, macadamia nut liqueur, maple syrup, lemon juice and Bittermens® Elemakule Tiki Bitters, garnished with cinnamon and a lemon twist. Kia will receive a check for $750 and a signed bottle of Four Roses Single Barrel.

Jeremy Salmon of Garage Bar took home third place with his cocktail “Go Easy on the Pepsi.” The cocktail is made with Four Roses Bourbon, house-made cranberry and Pepsi cordial and orange bitters, garnished with fresh herbs. Jeremy will receive a check for $500 and a signed bottle of Four Roses Single Barrel.

A total of 10 participating bartenders created signature holiday cocktails for the contest. Participating establishments included Against the Grain, Galaxie Bar, Garage Bar, Goodwood Brewing Company, Grind Burger Kitchen, Harvest, Nouvelle, Taj NuLu, Taste Fine Wines and Bourbons, and Toast on Market.

The cocktails were served from Nov. 10, during NuLu Jingle Fest through Dec. 1. During the contest, guests of the competing bars and restaurants tasted and voted for their favorite entry by posting a photo of the cocktail on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #NuLuDays and tagging Four Roses. Winners were named based on the number of social media votes that they received.

All of the cocktail recipes from the Four Annual NuLuDays Holiday Cocktail Challenge can be found at fourrosesbourbon.com/handcrafted-holiday-cocktails. Handcraft your own at home and share it with Four Roses by posting a photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tagging Four Roses.