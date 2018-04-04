Wedding Announcement

Rev. Mera Cossey and Kevin Corlett are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Mera Kathryn Corlett to Kartik Kamat, son of Pradeep and Geeta Kamat. The bride attended Presentation Academy and Hanover College and the groom attended Ballard High School and the University of Louisville. The groom is the founder and CEO of InnoTops LLC and the owner of Granite America Indianapolis.

Bridesmaids will include Deepa Kamat, Julia Nelson Lechtenberg, Alexis Guzman, Julia Wood and Nisha Prabhu with Thea Sellers serving as matron of honor. Groomsmen will include Zack Pennington, Prashant Nayak, Alex Kleppe, Thomas Vollmer, Shalin Shah, Nihar Bhupalam and Aditya Nayak.

Their families look forward to the ceremony, which will take place at Crescent Hill Baptist Church on April 28, 2018, with Rev. Mera Cossey Corlett – the bride-to-be’s mother – officiating. Following their wedding, the bride and groom will embark on a sailing excursion to the Aegean Sea.