Virtual Style

What your favorite boutiques are offering during the pandemic

Compiled by Liz Bingham

Local stores have had to make significant changes in how they do business during this difficult time. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still shop for new spring fashions, Mother’s Day gifts and more. Check out what a few local shops are doing to adapt and how you can continue to support them.

Aesthetics in Jewelry

In need of something sparkly to brighten your spirits? Aesthetics in Jewelry is currently offering curbside service and home shipping or delivery services.

410 West Chestnut Street

Louisville, KY 40202

502.589.2728

aestheticsinjewelry.com

Facebook: @aestheticsinjewelry

Belle Monde

Missing life as a Belle? Shop now with Belle Monde through their social media pages, posts & stories on Instagram and Facebook with curbside pick up. They’re also offering to put together a Belle Box of custom picked items to try on at home and return what doesn’t work.

15 Fairfax Ave

Louisville, KY 40207

(502) 403-3432

bellemondeboutique.com

Instagram: @bellemondeboutique

Facebook: @bellemondeBMB

Circe

In need of a spring refresh? Circe is offering curbside pick up, home delivery or shipping. Make sure to check social media daily for special offerings!

3642 Brownsboro Road

Louisville, KY 40207

502.894.0095

shopatcirce.com

Instagram: @circelouisville

Facebook: @circelouisville

Merkley Kendrick Jewelers

Allow Merkley Kendrick Jewelers to be your personal shopper! Speak with one of their seasoned jewelry professionals via phone or email and they’ll deliver your item(s) directly to your doorstep. All inquiries can be handled via email at info@mkjewelers.com or by phone at 502-895-6124.

mkjewelers.com

Instagram: @merkleykendrickjewelers

Facebook: @merkleykendrick

Peacock Boutique

Shop the Peacock online and pick up curbside or shipped for free to your home when you spend more than $250, or pay now and pick up later options. They are running 25% off their entire website (excluding sale) and have daily posts on social media of new arrivals as well as some special flash sales. Don’t miss out!

2828 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

502.897.1158

shopthepeacock.com

Instagram: @peacock_boutique

Facebook: @shopthepeacock

Rodeo Drive

You can now shop all of your Rodeo Drive favorites via their new virtual shopping experience and automatic invoicing system! Register now via shoprodeodrive.commentsold.com to get shopping. You can also shop their online store via shoprodeodrive.com where you can find all of their current specials and discounts being offered.

2212c Holiday Manor Center

Louisville, KY 40222

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

Instagram: @shoprodeodrive

Facebook: @shoprodeodr

Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment

For the first time ever, you can now shop Sassy Fox online via sassy-fox-upscale-consignment.myshopify.com! They are also offering live shopping via their Instagram page several days a week as well as virtual shopping via FaceTime.

150 Chenoweth Ln

Louisville, KY 40207

(502) 895-3711

Instagram: @sassyfoxconsign

Facebook: @sassyfoxconsignment

Stella’s Resale Boutique

Stella’s is currently doing purchase over the phone for items they are posting on Instagram & Facebook with curbside pickup. They are also still accepting spring & summer items by appointment only. They are at the store for limited hours, so customers can call and leave a message or DM them on social media with questions or inquiries.

401 Wallace Avenue

Louisville, KY 40207

(502) 649-5204

stellasresale.com

Instagram: @stellasresaleboutique

Facebook: @StellasResaleLouisville

Summer Eliason

Itching to revamp your home after being stuck inside? Summer Eliason is offering design consultation via FaceTime with free shipping to the Louisville area or curbside pickup. If you’re in need of a gift, she has lots to offer and is happy to send ideas. Follow her social media for daily posts on new arrivals in the shop, new art, decor inspiration and gift ideas. She is also regularly updating her jewelry website summerejewelry.com and offering free shipping on that as well.

2846 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

(502) 387-9901

Instagram: @summereliasondesign

Facebook: @SummerEliasonJewelry

Work the Metal

Work the Metal is offering curbside pickup and shipping. Follow their social media to shop what you see now!

1201 Story Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502-584-2841

hello@workthemetal.com

workthemetal.com

Instagram: @workthemetal

Facebook: @workthemetal