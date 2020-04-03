Virtual Style

What your favorite boutiques are offering during the pandemic
Compiled by Liz Bingham
Local stores have had to make significant changes in how they do business during this difficult time. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still shop for new spring fashions, Mother’s Day gifts and more. Check out what a few local shops are doing to adapt and how you can continue to support them.
In need of something sparkly to brighten your spirits? Aesthetics in Jewelry is currently offering curbside service and home shipping or delivery services.
410 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502.589.2728
Facebook: @aestheticsinjewelry
Missing life as a Belle? Shop now with Belle Monde through their social media pages, posts & stories on Instagram and Facebook with curbside pick up. They’re also offering to put together a Belle Box of custom picked items to try on at home and return what doesn’t work.
15 Fairfax Ave
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 403-3432
bellemondeboutique.com
Instagram: @bellemondeboutique
Facebook: @bellemondeBMB
In need of a spring refresh? Circe is offering curbside pick up, home delivery or shipping. Make sure to check social media daily for special offerings!
3642 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.0095
shopatcirce.com
Instagram: @circelouisville
Facebook: @circelouisville
Allow Merkley Kendrick Jewelers to be your personal shopper! Speak with one of their seasoned jewelry professionals via phone or email and they’ll deliver your item(s) directly to your doorstep. All inquiries can be handled via email at info@mkjewelers.com or by phone at 502-895-6124.
Instagram: @merkleykendrickjewelers
Facebook: @merkleykendrick
Shop the Peacock online and pick up curbside or shipped for free to your home when you spend more than $250, or pay now and pick up later options. They are running 25% off their entire website (excluding sale) and have daily posts on social media of new arrivals as well as some special flash sales. Don’t miss out!
2828 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206
502.897.1158
shopthepeacock.com
Instagram: @peacock_boutique
Facebook: @shopthepeacock
You can now shop all of your Rodeo Drive favorites via their new virtual shopping experience and automatic invoicing system! Register now via shoprodeodrive.commentsold.com to get shopping. You can also shop their online store via shoprodeodrive.com where you can find all of their current specials and discounts being offered.
2212c Holiday Manor Center
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
Instagram: @shoprodeodrive
Facebook: @shoprodeodr
For the first time ever, you can now shop Sassy Fox online via sassy-fox-upscale-consignment.myshopify.com! They are also offering live shopping via their Instagram page several days a week as well as virtual shopping via FaceTime.
150 Chenoweth Ln
Louisville, KY 40207
Instagram: @sassyfoxconsign
Facebook: @sassyfoxconsignment
Stella’s is currently doing purchase over the phone for items they are posting on Instagram & Facebook with curbside pickup. They are also still accepting spring & summer items by appointment only. They are at the store for limited hours, so customers can call and leave a message or DM them on social media with questions or inquiries.
401 Wallace Avenue
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 649-5204
Instagram: @stellasresaleboutique
Facebook: @StellasResaleLouisville
Itching to revamp your home after being stuck inside? Summer Eliason is offering design consultation via FaceTime with free shipping to the Louisville area or curbside pickup. If you’re in need of a gift, she has lots to offer and is happy to send ideas. Follow her social media for daily posts on new arrivals in the shop, new art, decor inspiration and gift ideas. She is also regularly updating her jewelry website summerejewelry.com and offering free shipping on that as well.
2846 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
Instagram: @summereliasondesign
Facebook: @SummerEliasonJewelry
Work the Metal is offering curbside pickup and shipping. Follow their social media to shop what you see now!
1201 Story Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502-584-2841
Instagram: @workthemetal
Facebook: @workthemetal