V-Soft Cares Charity Golf Scramble to Support Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana

V-Soft Consulting will host its Sixth Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Oct. 7 at Valhalla Golf Club.

V-Soft Consulting is proud to announce Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana as its charity partner for the Sixth Annual Charity Golf Scramble.

The Golf Scramble is part of V-Soft Cares, a 501(c)(3) that V-Soft President Purna Veer started to align V-Soft Consulting’s culture of giving. The annual event aims to raise money for cancer-related non-profits in honor of Veer’s late mother. Past charity partners include Little Pink Houses of Hope and Hope Scarves.

Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana opened 11 years ago and since then has served nearly 8,000 men, women and children living with 55 different types of cancer. They offer free programs of support with over 100 program offerings each month – programs like support and networking groups, healthy lifestyle classes, educational workshops and social activities.

“We are thrilled to work with Gilda’s Club this year. They are such a huge part of serving Kentuckiana families who are affected by cancer, and to help raise money for them is a true honor,” said Purna Veer.

V-Soft is currently looking for corporate sponsors and individual players, silent auction donations, and swag items for gift bags. If you’d like to be involved, please click here. vsoftconsulting.com/Golf2019.