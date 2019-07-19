USA Cares Gala

Entertainment, all for a good cause!

Get out your black tie attire and show off your best dress to support USA Cares at their annual gala to celebrate 16 years of service. Come alone or bring some friends to honor and pay tribute to veterans, active service members, and their families.

This year’s theme is United We Stand. The event will kick off with an inspirational speech by retired Major Jas Boothe of the US Army, a disabled veteran and cancer survivor who founded Final Salute Inc., an organization to assist female veterans.

In addition to more speakers and live music, guests can also look forward to participating in a silent and live auction. Last year’s auction included luxury travel packages, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, and custom jewelry from Davis Jewelers, so you don’t want to miss what’s in store for this year.

This gala raises money for USA Cares, an organization founded to provide financial assistance and advocacy for post-9/11 active US military service personnel, veterans, and their families. Launched with support from WAVE3, Kroger, and Fort Knox, the organization originally focused on the Kentuckiana area and was named Kentuckiana Cares. In October 2003, the organization grew to USA Cares, a national nonprofit. Since its founding, the organization has assisted thousands of veterans, active military personnel, and their families.

The gala will be held at the Louisville Marriot Downtown hotel on Saturday, July 27. Doors open at 5:30pm. Tickets range from $300 for an individual ticket to full tables, costing $3,000 to $10,000.