Trivia Night on March 27 to Support Gilda’s Club

Grab your friends and join Gilda’s Club for Trivia Night, a raucously-fun night of friendly competition (and pizza!) on March 27 at Saints Pizza Pub & Sky Bar, 131 Breckenridge Lane.

As Gilda Radner once said, “It’s always something!” Grab your friends and test your knowledge on a variety of fun topics. Your entry fee will include a buffet dinner and will help support the construction of Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana’s future home at 2440 Grinstead Dr.

Lori Magnum, associate board president, wrote, “Brick by brick, we are building TRIPLE the space to offer even more cancer support services for everyone in Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana!”

The cost to attend is $225 for a table of six, which includes a buffet dinner of salad, pizza and pasta. A cash bar will be available. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

In 2019, the James Graham Brown Foundation will match all gifts made to Gilda’s Club of $1,000 and below – including funds raised from this event! Proceeds raised at Trivia Night will go toward The Red Door Campaign, allowing Gilda’s to reach more people living with cancer in our community.

Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana (GCK), 633 Baxter Ave., provides a place where children and adults with cancer (and their families and friends) join with others to build social and emotional support as a supplement to medical care. Free of charge and non-profit, Gilda’s Club offers support and networking groups, lectures, workshops and social events in a non-residential, home-like setting. In its first decade, Gilda’s Club has served more than 8,000 people (one-quarter of whom are children) living with 55 different types of cancer. GCK members live in Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby, Hardin and Nelson counties in Kentucky, as well as Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana. Find us online at www.GCK.org.