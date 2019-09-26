The Speed Art Museum October 2019 Calendar

Now open Late ‘til Eight every Friday! Plus join us for the After Hours Party every third Friday until 10pm!

EXHIBITIONS

GONZO! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson

Through November 10, 2019

Special Exhibition, South Building

As one of Kentucky’s most famous exports, especially in the world of modern investigative journalism, the Speed is uniquely positioned to present this exhibition highlighting the professional collaborations (and personal relationships) that Thompson enjoyed with the artists and photographers who were tasked with illustrating his work, and even more importantly, articulating his vision through visual means.

Ebony G. Patterson: …while the dew is still on the roses…

Through January 5, 2020

The Speed Art Museum will present the work of artist Ebony G. Patterson in the comprehensive solo exhibition …while the dew is still on the roses… Organized by the Perez Art Museum, the project is the most significant presentation of Patterson’s work to date and includes work produced over the last five years, embedded within a new installation environment that references a night garden.



EVENTS AND PROGRAMS

Costumed Figure Drawing Workshop

October 4 at 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Join us at Late Til 8 hours at the Speed for open figure drawing sessions! This series provides visitors ages 14 and up the opportunity to draw from a live model dressed in costuming inspired by one of the artworks from the Speed’s permanent collection. Registration not required, but materials and folding stools available first-come, first-serve. Guests many bring their own materials. PLEASE NOTE: Sketching materials permitted in the galleries include: pencil, conte crayon, and colored pencils.



Speed Cinema Presents: Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

October 4 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

October 5 at 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

October 5 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

October 6 at 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch Directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Edward Burtynsky, Nicholas De Pencier A stunning sensory experience and cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive reengineering of the planet, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch is a years-in-the-making feature documentary from the award-winning team behind Manufactured Landscapes (2006) and Watermark (2013) and narrated by Alicia Vikander.

Gonzo! Tour with Erika Holmquist-Wall and Tim Denevi

October 4 at 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Join exhibition curator Erika Holmquist-Wall and author Tim Denevi for a tour of Gonzo! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson. Following the tour, there will be a reading and signing from Denevi’s book, Freak Kingdom: Hunter S. Thompson’s Manic Ten-Year Crusade Against American Fascism, available for purchase at the Museum Store. FREE with admission as part of Late ‘Til 8 Fridays at the Speed.



Enid Yandell 150th Birthday Celebration

October 6 at 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Celebrate sculptor Enid Yandell’s 150th Birthday with a tour of the exhibit exploring her career, co-led by Johna Ebling, curatorial researcher for Kentucky Women: Enid Yandell, and Dr. Cristina Carbone, an architectural historian and professor, specializing in the history of World’s Fairs. This exhibition presents a fresh look at Enid Yandell’s career, contextualizing the world in which she lived, as a young woman living and working in turn-of-the-century Louisville, Paris, and New York City. FREE as part of Sunday Showcase.

Museum Playdate: Baby Bonanza

October 9 at 10:30 am – 11:30 am

2nd Wednesday of the month 10:30 – 11:30 am, See Guest Relations for Location Ages 0 – 12 months old Get out of the house and come to the Speed for a morning of interactive play with your baby! Each month we will set up in a different gallery to look at art and engage in related hands-on play. Join us for the whole hour or stop by for a few minutes and enjoy some social time with other families at the Museum.

Museum Playdate: Toddler Takeover

October 10 at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

2nd Thursday of the month 10 am – 12 pm, Pick up Activity Map from Guest Relations Ages 12 – 36 months Bring your toddler to the Speed for a fun, laid-back Museum experience. Drop in for a quick visit or stay the whole time – it is up to you! A variety of activity stations will be set up throughout the Museum for you and your child to explore at your own pace.

Museum Closed

October 13 at 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

The Museum will be closed due to the 2019 Ironman Triathlon and will reopen with regular Museum hours on Wednesday, October 16.

Art Lab

October 13 at 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Visit Art Lab and put your creativity to the test. Art Lab provides a creative space for artistic experimentation, encouraging visitors to solve creative challenges, tinker with technology and discover new materials for art-making. All ages are welcome; All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission as part of Sunday Showcase.

Memories at the Museum Tour: Words + Pictures

October 16 at 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Join us at the Speed for a special program designed for those living with early- and middle-stage memory loss and their care partners. This program will combine a tour of the exhibition Gonzo! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson with a hands-on art-making experience inspired by our tour. Slow down at the Speed and strengthen bonds as you discover new connections with your loved ones. To register, please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900. Advance registration is required.

After Hours at the Speed

October 18 at 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Stay up late with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. Generously sponsored by Spectrum Reach and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. October’s exciting events include: 5 — 7 pm: Family programming…

Open Studio

October 27 at 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Visit the Speed for an open art making studio, where the only limitation is your own creativity! Each month, different materials will be provided for you to make artworks inspired by the Museum’s collection. All ages are welcome, all youth must be accompanied by an adult. FREE as a part of Sunday Showcase Education Court