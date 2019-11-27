The Speed Art Museum December 2019 Calendar

Now open Late ‘til Eight every Friday! Plus join us for the After Hours Party every third Friday until 10pm!

EXHIBITIONS

Tales from the Turf: The Kentucky Horse

November 15 – March 1, 2020

FREE for members and FREE with admission for non-members

EVENTS & PROGRAMS

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

December 1 at 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Explore the Speed and engage in conversations during this one-hour Docent-guided tour focused on the highlights of our collection. Free with admission

Project to Preserve African-American Turf History (PPAATH): Tales of African-American Kentucky Derby Achievements from 1875-1902

December 1 at 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Project to Preserve African-American Turf History (PPAATH): Tales of African-American Kentucky Derby Achievements from 1875 – 1902 Join us for a discussion of pioneering efforts of African-American racehorse men who shaped the early legacy of the racing industry. During this period, 13 of the 15 jockeys in the inaugural Kentucky Derby were black. In the following years until 1902, black jockeys won 15 of the first Kentucky Derby editions.

Speed Cinema Presents: Gift

December 1 at 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Gift Directed by Robin McKenna “Intelligent and life-affirming.”—Andrew Parker, The Gate

Inspired by Lewis Hyde’s beloved classic book The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World, Gift is a richly cinematic documentary, interweaving stories of art projects with a non-monetary exchange. On North America’s Pacific Northwest Coast, a young indigenous man undertakes the elaborate preparations for a potlach—to affirm social status by giving everything away.

Speed Cinema Presents: Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works

December 1 at 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Exhibition on Screen Leonardo: The Works Directed by Phil Grabsky

Leonardo da Vinci is acclaimed as the world’s favorite artist. Many TV shows and feature films have showcased his extraordinary genius but fail to examine the most crucial element of all: his art. Leonardo’s peerless paintings and drawings are the focus of Leonardo: The Works, as Exhibition on Screen presents every single attributed painting, in Ultra HD quality, as never before seen on the big screen.

General Member Curator Talk: Scott Erbes in Designed Unveiled

December 5 at 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Members are invited to join Curator of Decorative Arts and Design for a tour of the newly installed exhibition exploring design and decorative items from the Museum’s permanent collection. Space is limited and restricted to Members of the Speed. For information on the talk, becoming a Member, or renewing your Membership, please contact LaShana Avery via email or at 502.634.2719

Costumed Figure Drawing Workshop

December 6 at 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Join us at Late Til 8 hours at the Speed for open figure drawing sessions! This series provides visitors ages 14 and up the opportunity to draw from a live model dressed in costuming inspired by one of the artworks from the Speed’s permanent collection. Registration not required, but materials and folding stools available first-come, first-serve. Guests many bring their own materials. PLEASE NOTE: Sketching materials permitted in the galleries include: pencil, conte crayon, and colored pencils.

Preschool Workshop: PoeTree

December 7 at 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Preschool Workshop: PoeTree Your words will grow on trees! Bring the beauty of nature in doors by exploring the museums contemporary art collection. Then, learn new words related to nature and art. Create poetry that will grow on your very own poetry tree! All materials are provided. $10 member parent + child | $16 non-member parent + child

Art Lab

December 8 at 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Visit Art Lab and put your creativity to the test. Art Lab provides a creative space for artistic experimentation, encouraging visitors to solve creative challenges, tinker with technology and discover new materials for art-making. All ages are welcome; All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission as part of Sunday Showcase.

Museum Playdate: Baby Bonanza

December 11 at 10:30 am – 11:30 am

2nd Wednesday of the month 10:30 – 11:30 am, See Guest Relations for Location Ages 0 – 12 months old Get out of the house and come to the Speed for a morning of interactive play with your baby! Each month we will set up in a different gallery to look at art and engage in related hands-on play. Join us for the whole hour or stop by for a few minutes and enjoy some social time with other families at the Museum. FREE

Museum Playdate: Toddler Takeover

December 12 at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

2nd Thursday of the month 10 am – 12 pm, Pick up Activity Map from Guest Relations Ages 12 – 36 months Bring your toddler to the Speed for a fun, laid-back Museum experience. Drop in for a quick visit or stay the whole time – it is up to you! A variety of activity stations will be set up throughout the Museum for you and your child to explore at your own pace. FREE with Museum admission.

After Hours at the Speed

December 13 at 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Stay up late with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.

Adult Workshop Back to Basics: Gold Leafing

December 14 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Adult Workshop Back to Basics: Gold Leafing Sneak a behind-the-scenes look at the delicate process of art restoration by exploring the What’s New at The Speed exhibition, then learn different techniques using faux gold-leaf to breathe new life into a masterpiece of your own! Bring a small wooden object from home to use as a test subject or take home a new picture frame gilded during our workshop. Designed for ages 16 and up; all materials provided.

Memories at the Museum Tour: Winter is Coming

December 18 at 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Join us at the Speed for a special program designed for those living with early- and middle-stage memory loss and their care partners. This program will combine a tour of wintry scenes in the Speed’s collection with a hands-on art-making experience inspired by our tour. Slow down at the Speed and strengthen bonds as you discover new connections with your loved ones. To register, please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900. Advance registration is required.

Youth Side-by-Side Workshop: Creative Writing

December 21 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Youth Side-by-Side Workshop: Creative Writing What story does art tell you? Unleash your imagination through viewing, reflecting and writing stories based on the art in our collection. Advance registration is recommended to guarantee a spot. Designed for ages 6 – 12, accompanied by an adult. $5 members | $10 non-members

Open Studio

December 22 at 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Visit the Speed for an open art making studio, where the only limitation is your own creativity! Each month, different materials will be provided for you to make artworks inspired by the Museum’s collection. All ages are welcome, all youth must be accompanied by an adult. FREE as a part of Sunday Showcase.

21st Annual Animation Show of Shows

Various Directors

Friday, December 27, 6 pm

Saturday, December 28, 3 and 6 pm

Sunday, December 29, 3 pm

Friday, January 3, 6 pm

Saturday, January 4, 3 and 6 pm

Sunday, January 5, 3 pm

The Animation Show of Shows, a curated selection of the “best of the best” animated short films created by students and professionals around the world, features eleven films from seven countries offering an array of highly imaginative, thought-provoking, and moving works that reflect the filmmakers’ unique perspectives and their relationships with the world.

