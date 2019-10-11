The Monarchs Benefit for JAM

You can feel good about dancing the night away—it’s for a good cause!

Enjoy an evening of upbeat music by The Monarchs sure to have you tapping your toes. In between bouts of dancing, you can snack on some heavy hors d’oeuvres and peruse the silent auction and raffles for gift cards, bourbon barrels, and bourbon.

The big item of the evening is a bottle of Buffalo Trace poured from the 6 millionth barrel of whiskey produced at the distillery since Prohibition. Only 400 bottles are available across the country, so this may be your only chance to take one home!

This event benefits Jeffersontown Area Ministries, a USDA community food distribution center that has special programs for those 60 and older as well as those on disability. They also help with financial assistance for rent, utilities, and medications. The Monarchs Benefit is the organization’s only fundraising event, so every ticket matters.

The event will take place on Friday, October 18 from 6:00 to 10:00 at The Jeffersonian. Tickets are $30 each.