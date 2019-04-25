The Knights and Dames Luncheon

The Fillies, Inc. held its annual Knights and Dames Luncheon on March 17 at Wildwood Country Club. The luncheon was attended by members of The Fillies, Knights and Dames of previous years, the 2018 Kentucky Derby Queen and the 2019 Derby Princesses.

Photos by John H. Harralson Jr.

On the Town with celebrated photographer John H. Harralson Jr.

John H. Harralson Jr. is a veteran photographer and iconic figure in Louisville society. He owned and published The Voice from 1987 through 2005. At the age of 91, Mr. Harralson still regularly contributes to the magazine and can often be seen photographing local parties, galas and sporting events.