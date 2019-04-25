_ > News > _ > Society

The Knights and Dames Luncheon

April 25, 2019

The Fillies, Inc. held its annual Knights and Dames Luncheon on March 17 at Wildwood Country Club. The luncheon was attended by members of The Fillies, Knights and Dames of previous years, the 2018 Kentucky Derby Queen and the 2019 Derby Princesses.

Photos by John H. Harralson Jr.

 

Bill and Stacy Serad, Bob and Marita Willis and Kathy Bingham.

 

The Derby Princesses: Mary Baker, University of Louisville; Kelsey Sutton, Centre College; Elizabeth Seewer, Bellarmine University; Allison Spears, University of Kentucky; and Brittany Patillo, University of Louisville.

 

Rip Hatfield, 2006 Derby Festival Chairman, and Tara Dunaway, the 2018 Festival Queen, with the 2019 Derby Princesses.

 

Linda and Ben Jackson.

 

Shawn Broecker and Mary Broecker.

 

Paula Bishop and Tara Dunaway.

 

On the Town with celebrated photographer John H. Harralson Jr.

John H. Harralson Jr. is a veteran photographer and iconic figure in Louisville society. He owned and published The Voice from 1987 through 2005. At the age of 91, Mr. Harralson still regularly contributes to the magazine and can often be seen photographing local parties, galas and sporting events. 