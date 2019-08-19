Spend your evening supporting a great cause—and enjoy great art, music, and photography.

The inaugural UPLift Uniting with HeART event will showcase art that resulted from a three-month-long series of Art Empowerment workshops. Artist Shannon Stelzer led artists to create photography, water color, and visual journaling. This event supports the UPLift movement and hopes to continue to create space for individualized consultations, creative and technical mentorship, and healing through creativity. UPLift hopes to use art therapy to build community.

The exhibit will also showcase work from award-winning photojournalist Pierce Chambers. The photo gallery document a day in the life at UP for Women and Children and includes some of the women UP serves who wanted to tell their stories. This photo exhibit aims to display the crisis of homelessness in Louisville.

This event benefits UP for Women and Children, a day shelter for women and children. In addition to the art exhibits, the event will feature a silent auction, live music, a cash bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Hosted at Actors Theatre, doors open at 6pm and close at 10pm. Tickets range from $40 for general admission to $500 for a group of four plus your logo in the event’s program.

Actors Theatre UP for Women and Children