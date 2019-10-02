The Fillies Announce New Board

The Fillies, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 board. Under the leadership of Susan M. Moore (lower, center) the Fillies, Inc. is excited to celebrate its 61st year. Having served the organization in many leadership roles over her past 24 years, Susan brings a rich history and tradition to The Fillies. Susan’s Mother, Mary Lou Meyer, also served as president of the Fillies.

Joining Susan on the board are (seated, left to right) Pat Harrison; Shari Broecker, Recording Secretary; Ashley Brooks Hoffmann, Corresponding Secretary; Melanie Miller Kane, Vice President; Joanne Hurst, Treasurer; Paula Bishop, President Elect; Jen Matthiessen; and Jude Elkins. Rounding out the board are (standing, left to right) Jeff English, Kentucky Derby Festival Liaison; Barbara Gargala; Tabitha Rhodes; Jocelyn Dave; Stacy Serad; Debra Rayman; Angie Springate; Kimberley Gant; Jo Graves; Barbara Wainwright; and Julie Hinson. Not pictured are Cindy Lewandowski and Sherree Bollinger.

The Fillies, Inc. is a support/social organization of the Kentucky Derby Festival, which enhances the quality of life for the citizens of Louisville and surrounding communities. The Fillies membership works jointly as a non-profit organization in promoting Derby Festival activities including the Fillies, Inc. Official Derby Festival Program, Princess Program, Fillies Derby Ball, The Children’s Tea and The Fillies Float. The Fillies, Inc. is proud of its annual contributions to The Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation and is committed to continued service to the people of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky.