The Buffalo Trace Six Millionth Barrel Bottle Raffle

Whether neat or mixed, there’s no denying that a rare Kentucky bourbon is cause for celebration.

Any normal mashbill can be found from the Redwood forests to the Gulf stream waters, so special batches construct a unique opportunity for distilleries to give back to their old Kentucky home. Nestled in the heart of bourbon country, Buffalo Trace Distillery recently bottled their six millionth barrel of bourbon, marking a milestone for the distillery’s over 200 year history; however, this distinctly bottled barrel will not be available for just anyone. As the Buffalo Trace Distillery donated all the bottles to charities to auction off, the only way to get your hands on this exceptional batch of bourbon is to buy a raffle ticket.

From now until July 18th at 11:55pm, the raffle for one of these bottles will be open; all the proceeds will go to the Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky, a group who strives to provide educational resources, support services and research funding to raise awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms to help increase survival rates. In Buffalo Trace’s gesture of support, the Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky can continue their distribution of information to local health departments, libraries, gynecologists, and universities. If you enter, tune in July 21st at 2:00 pm to the Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky’s Facebook page, where the winner of this once in a lifetime bourbon will be drawn!