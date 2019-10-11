Celebrate those who always put others’ needs first at Community Action of Southern Indiana’s Maker of Change Awards.

This annual ceremony aims to honor people in the New Albany community who work quietly to improve the lives of others by helping them reach economic security and self-reliance, in addition to notable progress in the fields of education, public safety, leadership, religious guidance, community service, health, and business. The ceremony will also give awards to young people in the community who are working to create change, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Posthumous Award. Each of the award winners have been nominated by the community.

For over 40 years, Community Action of Southern Indiana has worked to provide crisis assistance and community outreach to Southern Indiana counties. Even after all this time, they remain committed to assisting neighbors to reach a goal of economic security and self sufficiency.

The 2019 Makers of Change Awards will be held on Thursday, October 17th at The Grand in New Albany from 6:00 to 8:00. Tickets are $30 for individuals and $240 for a table.