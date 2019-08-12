Bring an open heart—and an empty belly—to this delicious event on Saturday, August 17.

Taste of South Louisville is the best way to taste-test your way through more than 25 restaurants with brick and mortar locations in the South part of town. Enjoy barbeque plates from Shack in the Back, local seafood creations by The Seafood Lady, and delicious Asian cuisine from Vietnam Kitchen, in addition to plates and drinks from Sunergos Coffee, Wagner’s Pharmacy, Lady J’s Lemonade, and many more.

When you’re so full you’re nearly bursting with great food, you can walk it off by making the rounds through the silent auction or wait to see if you’ve won a door prize. The event will also host some must-see secret special guests and a cash bar.

In addition to supporting local businesses in the South end of Louisville, Taste of South Louisville benefits South Louisville Community Ministries. Started in 1975, SLCM has been serving the South Louisville area for more than 40 years. The group advocates for collective compassion and works to make the neighborhoods in South Louisville great places to live.

The Taste of Louisville event will raise money to help SLCM continue their mission to provide support and aid for neighbors in crisis by allowing them to help with stable housing and hunger.

The event starts at 6pm and ends at 8:30pm. It’s hosted in the prestigious Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs. Adult tickets are $50. Admission for children ages 5 through 11 is $10 and children aged 4 and under can enter the event for free.