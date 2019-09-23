Is your idea of a perfect Friday night stuffing yourself full of tacos and washing them down with tequila? If you answered yes, then the Taco & Tequila Throwdown is the event for you.

Tickets give you access to all food and drinks at the event, which includes tacos filled with anything imaginable from Louisville’s best chefs and restaurants, including Chef Michael Putnam from Down Own Bourbon Bar, Chef Noah Yates from Smok’n Cantina, Chef Jordan Delewis from Against the Grain, and many more.

Tequila and tequila-based cocktails will be served, including Wild Berry and White Peach flavored margaritas, sunrises made from Don Julio Tequila, and more. Cerveza-style beers and Sin Grin wine from Do502 winery will also be available.

The event benefits Kosair Charities, an organization which supports the health and well-being of children in need by providing financial support for healthcare services, research, education, social services, and child advocacy.

The event will be hosted at The Regency at the Oxmoor Country Club on Friday, September 27. The event starts at 7 pm. The taco tasting ends at 9pm, but the party goes on until 11pm. All participants must be 21 years of age or older.