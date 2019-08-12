Taco Open Benefiting The Ruch Foundation

Do you like tacos? Do you like golf?

If you answered a resounding YES! to the questions above, you’ll want to register for a slot in the 11th annual Taco Open at the Oxmoor Country Club.

Each $100 ticket includes six holes of golf with carts, along with an open bar so you can enjoy some margaritas with your tacos from the complimentary Mexican Cantina. While you knock golf balls into holes, you’ll enjoy live music from 64 West.

In addition to the golf open, there will be an exciting raffle. Each $25 raffle ticket enters you in to win highly coveted prizes like a rare bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, tickets to Victoria National & Valhalla Golf Experience, bottles of Titos Vodka, and much more.

The event benefits The Ruch Foundation, which was started in 2008 in memory of James F. Ruch, a golf enthusiast who passed away due to small-cell lung cancer. In his honor, the foundation provides scholarships and continuing education opportunities to the Hosparus of Louisville nursing program. The 11th annual Taco Open serves to raise funds that will continue to support the foundation’s mission.

The event starts at 3pm on Saturday, August 17 and ends at 9pm. General admission tickets are $100. If you can’t make it but would still like to support the event and the foundation, you can choose donation tickets priced at $100 or $250.