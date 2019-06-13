Summer is for Blues, Brews & BBQ

Summer is for BBQ.

Louisville is for craft beers and craft cocktails.

The Blues are for feeling good.

There’s not a better way to spend your long summer evenings than a festival celebrating all three, which is what makes the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival a can’t miss event every year.

Seven Blues bands will take the stage on Friday and Saturday nights, bringing the good vibes of New Orleans and Memphis-style blues, while you and your family can kick back and enjoy vistas of the Ohio River… and the smells of good, fire-pit smoked BBQ. In addition to the BBQ, as any festival worth its title, fair food will aplenty, including funnel cakes, ice cream, ribbon fries and more.

For the adults, the Brews Tasting Area will bring dozens of craft and microbreweries from across Kentucky to you. For something stronger, try a Sailor Jerry Rum concoction. And if you just want some of that fine, Kentucky bourbon, Four Roses will have you taken care of.

Louisville knows how to do food and music festivals, but nobody does the Blues like the Blues, Brews & BBQ.

Get your tickets at a discount, at louisvillebluesandbbqfestival.com, by June 19. Otherwise, you can purchase them at the gate. Kiddos, 10-and-under are free.