Steve Gutermuth Joins Argent Trust Company as Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor in Louisville Office



Argent Trust Company recently announced that Steve Gutermuth has joined the company as senior vice president and wealth advisor in its Louisville office. He will report to Nicole Nally, Argent’s Kentucky market president.

Gutermuth, who has provided investment and financial services to high net worth clients for 30 years, will primarily focus on new business development, investments and comprehensive advisory services.

“I am excited to work with a great group of people, several of whom were my colleagues at predecessor firms,” said Gutermuth. “I look forward to helping my team grow the local office, build our network in the community and deliver tailored investment and financial services to our clients.”

About Argent Trust Company

Argent Trust Company is a division of Argent Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), a leading independent fiduciary wealth management firm. Responsible for more than $20 billion in client assets, AFG provides individuals, families, institutions and businesses with a broad range of wealth management services including trust administration and related services, investment management, family office services, retirement plans and charitable organization administration, mineral (oil and gas) management and financial, retirement and estate planning. For more information, visit www.ArgentFinancial.com.