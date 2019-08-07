St. Francis School Opens its New Theater and Front Entrance

St. Francis School, “the School of Thought,” has completed a major renovation and addition at their Goshen Campus. The project, named Goshen Main Amp, Theater & Lobby Renovation, will provide St. Francis’ Preschool through eighth-grade students with a completely updated and much larger theater space to support their National Youth Arts award-winning performing arts program. The 4,000-square-foot addition and renovation includes seating for 400 in the new theater, an outdoor amphitheater classroom space and a revamped main entryway with a new modern canopy. Design features include the use of natural wood throughout and a large southern canopy and tall glass walls framing the campus’ verdant rear fields while keeping light and heat and heat levels manageable within the theater. The theater is outfitted with a modern digital lighting and audio system, new mechanical system and fixed seating for the upper half of the theater, allowing for greater comfort for the audience while maintaining the child-oriented open-tiered seating for the lower half of the theater.

“This project gives our school a more welcoming entrance and lobby and a performing arts space to match the quality of our students’ talent. It is wonderful news for St. Francis, and also for Oldham County, because the theater could host community concerts and plays, as well as school events. Since our enrollment has grown over 27 percent in the last six years, our performing arts programs, and the seating we need for them, have grown as well. The incredible support from our donors allows us to complete this gorgeous renovation,” said Head of School Alexandra S. Thurstone G’80, ’84.

This $3.4 million-dollar project marks the third of the four building projects included in the School’s $20 million Capital Campaign, with the Goshen gym completed in 2014 and high school expansion in 2016. The architect is Lake|Flato of San Antonio, Texas, and the general contractor is Louisville-based Buffalo Construction, Inc.

A community opening will be held at St. Francis School’s Goshen Campus at 11000 US Highway 42, Goshen 40026 on August 10, 2019, at noon during its Back-to-School Picnic.