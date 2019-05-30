Spreading the Literary Love

Don’t miss the “Make/Shift” Book Launch at KMAC Museum



Linda Bruckheimer and Sarabande Books will host the launch of writer Joe Sacksteder’s “Make/Shift” on June 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at KMAC Museum. The book of stories is the latest title in the Linda Bruckheimer Series in Kentucky Literature and has been called an inventive and provocative collection that “takes real risks and delivers real rewards.”

The evening will include remarks from Linda Bruckheimer and a reading and book signing with Sacksteder, plus wine and snacks catered by local chefs. The night will also celebrate Sarabande’s 25th anniversary with a red-carpet photography station. On display at KMAC Museum will be the one-of-a-kind art installation by textile artist Andrea Hansen that was inspired by “Make/Shift.”

Tickets for the launch start at $25 with discounted tickets available for students. You can also purchase access to a private pre-event cocktail party with the author and event sponsors from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Linda Bruckheimer Series in Kentucky Literature, which is curated and published by Sarabande Books, celebrates Kentucky-based authors who are creating works of fiction, essay and poetry.