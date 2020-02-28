Southern Crossings Pottery Fest – First Pick Friday

Celebrate ceramic artists at Louisvlle’s first premiere ceramics festival.

Southern Crossings Pottery Fest is a two-day festival which includes a pottery market, lectures, demonstrations, as well as outreach events like CRAFTED: Cups & Cocktails. In addition to connecting the community to ceramic artists, SXPF hosts fundraisers throughout the year to benefit organizations fighting hunger issues in Kentuckiana.

To make sure you get that priceless piece, join SXPF for First Pick Friday, an exclusive event at Copper and Kings. Ticket holders will be able to review pieces from twelve prestigious artists before the market opens to the general public. Copper and Kings will provide complimentary signature cocktails for attendees. There will also be a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment.

SXPF works to engage the community in the art of ceramics through education, exhibitions, and outreach. They want to work to create an environment free of discrimination within this community. SXPF was founded to highlight the heritage and history of Kentuckiana’s pottery scene, hoping to put Louisville on the map as a ceramic destination.

SXPF First Pick Friday will be hosted at Copper and Kings on Friday, March 6. Doors open at 6:30 and the event ends at 9pm. Tickets are $15.