‘Socks’ Launch Party

Buy Socks You All will hold their official launch party at The Wine Bar at Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave., on Sept. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

These colorful, high-quality socks are designed in Louisville with themes that reflect Kentucky’s appreciation for bourbon and bridles.

There will be premium cocktail specials, giveaways and delicious hors d’oeuvres and sweets available for guests to enjoy. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase socks and shop at Work the Metal during their extended hours.

The event is free and open to the public.

Check out @BuySocksYouAll on Instagram and Facebook or visit buysocksyouall.com.