Show Off Your Inner Einstein!

Are you a Jeopardy! Junkie? Can you recall who won the World Series in 1979 at the drop of a hat?

Show off your trivia chops at the fifth annual Trivia Night benefiting the Boys and Girls Haven. At this exclusive event, teams of up to 8 participants will compete in several rounds of trivia in hopes to win the $500 grand prize. Runner-ups win admission to The Gravy Cup 2020 as well as Boys and Girls Haven merchandise. There’s even a surprise prize for last place!

If your team doesn’t skyrocket to victory, there are still treasures to be claimed at the event’s raffle.

Beer, wine, and soda will be for sale at the event. Although no food will be served, participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks.

All proceeds of this event will benefit the Boys and Girls Haven. Founded in 1948, the Boys and Girls Haven serves young adults in Kentucky, providing shelter as well as teaching them to be productive members of their community. For over 70 years, this organization has helped more than 5,000 children.

Doors open on July 19 at 6:00pm and the questions begin at 7:00pm. Reserve a table for $200—just $25 per participant for a team of eight. All participants must be at least 21 years of age. Put your cell phones away! You can only use your brain for this one.

