Have you ever considered opening a business? Do you want to turn your passion into profit?

If your answer is yes, then this event is perfect for you. Seal The Deal: It’s All About Business is a great learning and networking opportunity to grow your business.

It includes Business to Business Networking, where you can meet with like-minded entrepreneurs in an open and inspiring atmosphere. Be sure to check out the Main Stage area, which will host several presentations from successful business owners. Add your business card to an industry-related table, share your own contact, and find new contacts at the Speed Networking and Business Card Exchange. This event even provides some one-on-one support from an industry expert on topics ranging from SEO and marketing to accounting to human resources.

The big event is the “Ain’t that a Pitch” Business Pitch competition on Saturday morning from 8 – 9am. The grand prize winner will receive a $500 cash prize for their five-minute pitch.

The event features industry experts, such as Coach Joy Maxwell of The Joy of Childcare, Julia Royston of BK Royston Publishing, Coach Erica Rodgers of Greatness Grows, Robert Byers of WoodForest Bank, and many more.

The event runs from Friday, March 13 to Saturday, March 14 at Aloft Louisville Downtown. Doors open at 8am and close at 5pm on both days. Tickets start at $31.