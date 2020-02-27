1937-2020

Rosemary Mathews Boone passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Feb. 4, 2020.

She was born Rosemary Mathews in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 22, 1937, to Willard E. Mathews and Olivia Brown Mathews. The only child of Willard and “Ollie,” Rosemary was adored and cherished by her parents.

Rosemary graduated from Loretto High School in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1955. She attended the University of Louisville for two years where she received her associates/secretarial degree and spent time as a cheerleader cheering on her beloved Louisville Cardinals basketball team. One of her favorite memories that she loved to recount was cheering the Cards on to their first NIT Victory at Madison Square Garden. Rosemary was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, where she made many lifelong friends, which she enjoyed seeing at their regular lunch bunch. She was queen of the Delta Epsilon Fraternity Dance, and she loved her barbershop quartet and choral groups.

Rosemary married the love of her life, James “Jimmy” C. Boone, on Dec. 28, 1957. They had many adventures which took them all over the world. Their favorite place was Delray Beach, Florida where they have over 40 years of wonderful memories.

Rosemary loved playing tennis and bridge and received many achievements for her skills but even more importantly met wonderful people who she enjoyed throughout her life. When she wasn’t playing tennis or bridge, Rosemary loved to garden. She and Jimmy spent countless hours tending to their roses and other perennial gardens. Her claim to fame was her mole kill count, which topped out at 243.

She was a woman of many talents – she loved to sew, needlepoint, play the piano and entertain. She later took up painting which was one of her favorite activities, and some of her artwork was featured in art exhibits. Rosemary was a wonderful cook, serving her family countless dinners that are forever to be remembered. She loved spending time with her children and their families. Rosemary was happiest surrounded by her loving family. She instilled a sense of confidence in her children that they could do anything, and anything they did she was proud of (with the exception of a few idiotic teenage stunts). As a swim mom, she became nationally certified to officiate at the many Plantation swim meets. Her “Mama Rock” days at Trinity High school cheering on #62 were treasured events. Rosemary appreciated all the moments life had to offer – from a beautiful bloom to her favorite hummingbirds, she stopped to celebrate the splendor in nature.

Rosemary is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Boone; children, Dr. Rebecca Tafel (William), Rosemary Hocker (Talmage), Jimmy Boone and Rachel Buchheit (Jim); grandchildren, Brittney Thompson (Justin) and Talmage Hocker; Rachel Voigt (Jake), Will Tafel (Katie) and Mary Gwen Walker (William); Lauren, Kaitlyn and Jimmy Boone; George, Jack and Ethan Buchheit; great grandchildren, Rosemary and Elizabeth Thompson and Hayes Voigt.

Funeral mass was held on Feb. 10, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation was held on Feb. 9, 2020 at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

A special thanks to Rosemary’s caregiver Pearl Brand, Elena Hayes, Dr. Ester Costel and the incredible Hosparus team. They were her angels.