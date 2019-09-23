Enjoy beautiful views of a gorgeous summer Kentucky sunset over the calming nature and incredible fossils of the Falls of the Ohio—coupled with a delicious dinner and drinks to match.

The 15th annual Rock the Rocks event is a great way to round out your summer and usher in autumn. Guests will enjoy a provided buffet-style dinner along with bourbon, wine, and beer tastings from the best Kentucky has to offer. Live music will be provided by L.A. Players.

The event will be hosted in The Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center. Guests can enjoy access to the newly-renovated museum while participating in a silent auction.

The event will raise money for the Falls of the Ohio’s Foundation, which aims to support the preservation and interpretation of the historical, scientific, and cultural heritage of The Falls of the Ohio as well as to promote educational initiatives of the natural resource.

Tickets are $80 for individuals and $1000 for sponsor packages, which include a table for eight, a special sponsor-only reception from 5 to 6pm with live music and appetizers, the sponsor name prominently displayed on a banner, and information about your organization included in the participant gift bags. Hosted on September 28, the event will start at 6pm and end at 10pm.