Purrfect Day Cafe One-Year Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 8 

Photos courtesy of Purrfect Day Cafe

On Aug. 8, 2019, stop by for the one-year mark of the PDC grand opening and learn more about this unique partnership that is saving lives.

The Purrfect Day Café opened on International Cat Day on Aug. 8, 2018. Since then, more than 1,300 Kentucky Humane Society cats and kittens have been adopted through the café – blowing past the goal of 300 annual adoptions that Purrfect Day Café and KHS set.

To celebrate this incredible achievement, Purrfect Day Café at 1741 Bardstown Road is inviting the public to join them for drink specials, refreshments and the chance to win prizes. No reservations are needed to just hang out in the cafe area.

Purrfect Day will be offering complimentary non-alcoholic beverages to adopters (one per family), 10 percent off all in-store merchandise, cake, a selfie station, raffles, a 4:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Greater Louisville Inc. – Metro Chamber of Commerce and more.

More info can be found at the Facebook event page.