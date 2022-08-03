Note from the Publisher August 2022

“I think everything in life is art. What you do. How you dress. The way you love someone and how you talk. Your smile and your personality. What you believe in and all your dreams. The way you drink your tea. How you decorate your home. Or party. Your grocery list. The food you make. How your writing looks. And the way you feel life is art.”

­—Helena Bonham Carter



We welcome you to the August Art & Philanthropy issue. Our cover model is my daughter, Sarah Carter Levitch. It wasn’t an easy decision to include her on the cover along with a feature story. However, she is truly talented and is debuting her EP this month, “Quiet Power,” and we are excited to share this with you. August also happens to be her birth month, so it’s a marvelous way to celebrate. She is a Leo through and through. Allow me to share lyrics from one of her songs, August Sun. Click here to take a listen.

August Sun

Lyrics and music Sarah Carter Levitch

Give me a glass of bourbon,

Give me a spoon of honey

Goin’ to the country where the horses fly

My friends are back in New York

But I don’t feel alone

I’m thinkin how it’s crazy, the sky’s the past, how long we last

Through the atmosphere, we are here

I can dance with myself in the August sun

I can drive through the night without anyone

I can fly so high

When the fields start rollin the clouds drift down to a time gone by and no ones around

And I’m dancin’ with myself in the August sun

I could spend the summer

Waiting by the phone

But I’m goin’ to the country

Where the stars burn bright

Looking at rings of Saturn

Lookin’ for UFOs

Thinkin how it’s crazy, the sky’s the past,

how long we last

Through the atmosphere, we are here

I can dance with myself in the August sun

I can drive through the night without anyone

I can fly so high

When the fields start rollin the clouds drift down to a time gone by but no ones around

And I’m dancin’ with myself in the August sun

When the summer starts to fade

Crimson sunset goes down on my loneliness

Another season washed away

The light inside grows stronger everyday

I can dance with myself in the August sun

I can drive through the night without anyone

I can fly so high

When the fields start rollin the clouds drift down to a time gone by but no ones around

And I’m dancin’ with myself in the August sun

In the August sun

Thanks for listening!

Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Publisher